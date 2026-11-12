Shahin Mannan’s new collection is all about individuality

A

I’ve always believed in doing things my own way rather than following what is expected of me. I Am is about being comfortable with who you are, without feeling the need to explain or justify yourself.

I wanted the idea to come through the clothes rather than explain itself. The silhouettes, contrasts, fabrics and hand embroidery all reflect individuality, while keeping the clothes wearable and personal. The edit is a stronger expression of what I’ve believed in from the beginning.