Shahin Mannan’s new collection is all about individuality
Shahin Mannan’s latest collection, I Am, is all about individuality and the freedom to question the expectations that shape us. The design language has a unique contemporary vocabulary essayed on jersey, suede, denim, Swiss poplin and cotton silks. Shahin takes us through the collection that was launched at the Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI.
What sparked the theme of I Am?
I’ve always believed in doing things my own way rather than following what is expected of me. I Am is about being comfortable with who you are, without feeling the need to explain or justify yourself.
I wanted the idea to come through the clothes rather than explain itself. The silhouettes, contrasts, fabrics and hand embroidery all reflect individuality, while keeping the clothes wearable and personal. The edit is a stronger expression of what I’ve believed in from the beginning.
What do the moths, insects and abstract forms in your embroidery represent?
I’m fascinated by nature and the details of insects, especially their shapes and textures. Some symbols can suggest change or transformation, but sometimes I use them simply because I find them beautiful. I don’t think everything needs a fixed meaning.
How does structured tailoring meet softer forms in the collection?
I like contrasts. Sharp tailoring alongside relaxed silhouettes creates a balance between control and ease. I don’t think everything needs to be perfectly balanced to work.
Why was denim important to this collection?
Denim is democratic. Almost everyone wears it, but everyone wears it differently. I love its honesty and practicality, and the contrast it creates when paired with silk, tailoring and intricate hand embroidery.
What are the wardrobe must-haves for men and women?
A good jacket, well-cut trousers, a great shirt and a pair of jeans that fit well. Beyond that, I think it’s about finding pieces that feel like you. I’d rather buy less and wear things for years than constantly chase trends.
What keeps inspiring you?
Almost anything and everything. I’m especially inspired by nature. Even a falling leaf can catch my attention. I’m also fascinated by the details of everyday objects—their shapes, textures and construction. I think that’s where my love for intricate handwork comes from.
Could you tell us something about your upcoming collection?
I’m always exploring new ideas, whether through fabrics, silhouettes or techniques. I’d rather let the collection develop naturally and share it when it’s ready.
What’s your fashion forecast for 2027?
I think personal style will matter more than following trends. People will continue mixing unexpected pieces and investing in craftsmanship and clothes they can wear in different ways. Ultimately, I think the most interesting style is when people make clothes their own.
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