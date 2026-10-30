Mini Sondhi’s latest edit translates unsaid conversations into a journey of acceptance and bloom

Mini Sondhi’s collection showcased at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI was perhaps her most personal yet. Inspired by a letter to her father, A Letter to My Dad explores grief, love, vulnerability and the many things that often remain unsaid between parents and children.

The collection comes from Mini’s own experience of trying to understand her father’s grief, and in the process, questioning her own emotions, assumptions and the conversations she had never quite managed to have with him.

Moving through four emotions namely, chaos, expression, acceptance, and bloom, the collection looks at the journey from emotional conflict towards understanding and acceptance. It also opens up a larger conversation around masculinity, the expectations placed on men to remain strong and composed, and the importance of allowing ourselves to be vulnerable. Mini tells us more.