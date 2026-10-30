Anurag Gupta’s new collection weaves grassroots resilience and dignity into contemporary luxury

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The collection began as a tribute to the women of Bisokhar and an effort to bring attention to a deeply felt yet rarely spoken-about concern. We began by studying the region and exploring locally available materials, which led us to water hyacinth. Working with the women artisans, we transformed this overlooked plant into a medium for craft and expression. It became the foundation for developing knits, embroideries and prints, all integrated into the brand’s experimental design language. At its heart, the collection honours these women, their resilience and their remarkable craftsmanship.