Siddhartha Bansal merges Vesara temple architecture and aerial landscapes in his Lakme Fashion Week collection

What was the initial spark or moment of inspiration that made you look down at the earth from this perspective?

It began with a belief I keep returning to: we are all one, only divided by borders. I wanted to explore what happens when we step far enough back to see that. From above, the lines we defend disappear; what remains is a continuous landscape of colour, texture, and life. That shift felt deeply personal to me, and World From Above grew from it.

A central message of this collection is about seeing humanity and the world as interconnected, without artificial boundaries or borders.

How did you translate this idea into wearable art?

I brought architecture and landscape into the same visual conversation. The carved pillars and geometry of India’s Vesara temples informed sculpted silhouettes, hand tucks and pleating. Some garments carry the rhythm of a pillar while moving comfortably with the body.

The salt lakes of Rajasthan inspired contrasts between matte and lustrous surfaces in textured jackets and overlays, while earthy tones meet expanses of aqua. Together, these elements suggest a world whose beauty comes from coexistence. The wearer continues that idea through styling, movement and their own personality; they give the clothes a life beyond my interpretation.