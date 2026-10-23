Inside Ankur Verma’s ode to moss, skin, and the art of growing old

Among the designers whose work stood out for their individuality and purpose at the recently concluded Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI, Ankur Verma’s name shines brightly. His collection, Still Becoming, looks at skin in relation to moss. Just as moss settles onto a surface, spreading slowly, building texture and creating its own landscape, skin, too, evolves with time. The much-dreaded and often erased signs of ageing, including freckles, wrinkles, and pigmentation, are actually markers of growth.

The collection’s visual language also draws from English fashion muse Lou Lou de la Falaise and Isla Vandamme, whose individuality, lived in beauty and instinctive approach to dressing resonate with Ankur’s design philosophy.

To showcase the evolution, wisdom and beauty gained through age and experience, Ankur opened the show with 85-year-old Belgian model Isla Vandamme, who sashayed down the ramp with nothing hiding her wrinkled face.

Textures remain at the heart of TIL. Ankur worked extensively with hand embroidery, fabric manipulation, quilting, patchwork and textile waste, creating surfaces that almost feel alive. Natural fabrics such as handwoven cotton, silk and Chanderi let these textures breathe.

To replicate the evolving surfaces, Ankur used fabric remnants, katrans, discarded threads and leftover materials, reimagining them as garments and placing waste at the starting point rather than the end. To celebrate moss, the palette has shades of mossy olives, acidic limes, scarlet reds, earthy browns and weathered natural tones. Fluid dresses, shirts, jackets and separates layered across the body like surfaces accumulating traces over time. Ankur takes us through the vivid tapestry of time and the stories it tells on our faces.