Studio 113 now offers co-ords and dresses inspired by European summers
Studio 113 takes a new turn with In Bloom, its first foray into prêt. Moving beyond its signature saris and kurtas, the label introduces a collection of co-ords and dresses. Inspired by the bright summers of Europe, the collection plays with crisp whites, striking monochromes, radiant yellows and expressive florals, with hand-painted details and digitally rendered prints taking centre stage. The relaxed silhouettes work as well for leisurely afternoons as they do for elegant evenings. While the format may be new, the label’s fondness for print, colour remains unchanged. With In Bloom, Studio 113 brings its print-led aesthetic to a more relaxed wardrobe, marking a fresh chapter in the brand’s evolution. Annu Gandhi Gourisaria, founder and creative head of the label, walks us through the new offerings.
With In Bloom, Studio 113 brings its print-led aesthetic to a more relaxed wardrobe
Tell us the tale behind Studio 113’s foray into prêt?
Over time, we found ourselves hearing the same sentiment from women who loved our prints and saris but wanted to experience the Studio 113 aesthetic in different silhouettes. There was a natural curiosity about what our prints could look like beyond the drape. In Bloom is our response to that conversation. It is our first step into prêt, bringing the world of Studio 113 into dresses, co-ords, blazers, jumpsuits and shirts while staying true to what the brand has always been about: expressive prints, beautiful fabrics and effortless dressing.
Why did you choose co-ords and dresses for Studio 113’s first prêt collection?
We wanted to begin with silhouettes that felt easy to wear but still gave our prints room to make an impact. Dresses and co-ords offered that balance beautifully. They allow the print to become an integral part of the silhouette rather than simply an embellishment. They are also incredibly versatile, whether worn for a holiday, brunch, an evening out or a more dressedup occasion. As we expand into prêt, that sense of versatility and ease is something we want to retain.
What inspired the collection’s European summer mood?
In Bloom was inspired by the feeling of a European summer more than by one particular destination. We were drawn to the ease and romance of summer in Europe: long lunches, sunwashed streets, gardens in full bloom, beautiful architecture and the feeling of dressing up without overthinking it. There is something wonderfully effortless about the way colour, florals and fashion come together in that setting. We wanted the collection to carry that same sense of lightness and escapism while still feeling distinctly Studio 113. The collection plays with expressive floral motifs, abstract for ms and layered colour rather than relying on traditional floral placement. The prints begin with an artistic approach to colour and form and are then developed digitally to create the vivid, layered quality that runs through In Bloom. Rather than simply recreating botanical motifs, we have played with scale, abstraction, colour and pixelated elements to create prints that feel contemporary and almost painterly.
What role does colour play in translating the energy of a European summer?
Colour is central to In Bloom. We wanted the palette to feel as though it had been lifted from a summer afternoon: bright, unexpected and full of light. You will see blossom pinks, pearl blues, canary yellows, rich blacks and vibrant floral combinations throughout the collection. Some colours are soft and romantic, while others are deliberately high-impact. That contrast is important because it captures the different sides of summer, from quiet mornings to dressedup evenings.
Tell us a bit about the textiles and fabrics used for this collection.
The fabrics have been chosen to complement the movement and ease of the prêt silhouettes. We wanted materials that allowed the prints to remain the focus while giving each silhouette its own character. The collection combines lighter, fluid fabrics with more structured textiles for pieces such as blazers and tailored co-ords.
₹14,585 onwards. Available online.
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