Studio 113 now offers co-ords and dresses inspired by European summers

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In Bloom was inspired by the feeling of a European summer more than by one particular destination. We were drawn to the ease and romance of summer in Europe: long lunches, sunwashed streets, gardens in full bloom, beautiful architecture and the feeling of dressing up without overthinking it. There is something wonderfully effortless about the way colour, florals and fashion come together in that setting. We wanted the collection to carry that same sense of lightness and escapism while still feeling distinctly Studio 113. The collection plays with expressive floral motifs, abstract for ms and layered colour rather than relying on traditional floral placement. The prints begin with an artistic approach to colour and form and are then developed digitally to create the vivid, layered quality that runs through In Bloom. Rather than simply recreating botanical motifs, we have played with scale, abstraction, colour and pixelated elements to create prints that feel contemporary and almost painterly.