17th-century Dutch paintings inspire Suhani Parekh’s new ready-to-wear collection

The collection introduces new silhouettes layered with handcrafted brooches and jewellery in the form of flora and fauna.

“Instead of approaching Spring-Summer ’26 through colour, I wanted to approach it through silhouettes and materials that felt effortless for the season like hemp linen shirts, lighter tailoring, voluminous skirts and relaxed structures that still feel architectural. Black and white has always been central to how I dress personally, so it naturally became part of the language of Volume Two as well. The monochrome palette also creates the perfect contrast for the brooches and jewellery, allowing miniature worlds of flora and fauna to emerge across the garments,” Suhani elucidates.