This celeb-loved label unveils a read-to-wear line paired with a new jewellery edit

In under six months of unveiling her inaugural bridal couture edit, Suhani Parekh of Misho has announced the label’s first ready-to-wear collection — a decisive evolution for a house long celebrated for its sculptural, art-led jewellery. This transition signals more than expansion; it marks a considered broadening of the Misho universe.
Volume One, rooted in the brand’s philosophy of creating modern architecture for the body, presents a capsule wardrobe of reimagined classics, including blazers, shirts, trousers and skirts. Suhani strips the core forms back to basics, approaching silhouette, proportion and construction as a considered study in balance and form.
“What was different was working with fluidity. Metal has its own rigidity and discipline; fabric demands movement. Designing Volume One meant learning to create structure through cut, fold and proportion rather than weight. It was an iterative process, but it allowed me to extend the same architectural philosophy to the collection,” the founder and creative director elucidates.
Patrons can expect pieces that feel sculptural yet wearable, designed exclusively in a monochromatic black-and-white palette. Think trousers with architectural folds, sharply cut shirts, structured bustiers and silhouettes that command attention without relying on embellishment. It’s clothing designed as modern architecture for the body.
“Black and white felt inevitable. When you remove colour and print, you are forced to focus on for m. My early jewellery hold form while still moving naturally with the body, which felt essential for this first chapter. For our signature bodypieces, which are traditionally 24K gold-gilded as part of couture, we’ve introduced lacquered versions (classic bustiers) for Volume One. The idea was not to dilute the form, but to reinterpret it in a way that feels lighter, more versatile and accessible within a ready-to-wear context,” Suhani reveals.
Unveiled alongside Volume One is Onyx Moon, a new jewellery collection introduced in parallel with Misho’s readyto-wear debut. While the garments explore structure, Onyx Moon introduces curve and volume. The collection showcases a variety of silhouettes, key pieces designed to pair well with the new edit and with any classic wardrobe.
“Yes, both these edits evolved in parallel. I didn’t want jewellery to feel like an afterthought. Onyx Moon extends the same architectural language into everyday pieces. While Volume One explores structure through fabric, Onyx Moon explores essential forms through metal — reimagined links, pared-back silhouettes and grounding onyx stones. Together, they form a complete visual dialogue,” the designer notes.
Select pieces of bijouterie are set with onyx stones, further exploring the role that black plays in a new medium. Shop for reimagined classic link forms, redefined basic shapes and statement jewellery like the Vertebrale Neck Piece.
“Onyx pieces felt like sketches, very linear, very geometric. Over time, they gained volume, undulation and texture, becoming increasingly sculptural. Volume One grows out of that same thinking. Monochrome pulls the focus back to silhouette and construction. It also feels personal — my own wardrobe is largely monochromatic. It’s stripped down, but intentional,” she shares.
The first edit comprises nine key looks and highlights include Draped Satin Skirts, Victorian Skirts, Cut-Out Bodices, Two-toned Voluminous Skirts, Asymmetric-Waist Silk Trousers and Oversized Classic Shirts. The fabrics are primarily silk in different weaves such as satin, organza and taffeta.
“Because silk offers both structure and fluidity. It allows the garment to has always symbolised grounding and strength. Conceptually, it felt aligned with the monochromatic narrative of Volume One. Visually, the depth of black onyx adds weight and contrast without overwhelming the form. It anchors the collection, both aesthetically and symbolically. This season introduces yomi, a new link that moves across chains, earrings and cufflinks. It felt important to create a form that could translate across categories without losing its identity. The pillow form is another key element. One of the most loved pieces is the Pillow Cascade Cord Necklace, which plays with scale and repetition — stacked, graduating forms suspended from a cord,” she tells us.
₹5,005 onwards. Available online.