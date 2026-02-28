This celeb-loved label unveils a read-to-wear line paired with a new jewellery edit

Volume One, rooted in the brand’s philosophy of creating modern architecture for the body, presents a capsule wardrobe of reimagined classics, including blazers, shirts, trousers and skirts. Suhani strips the core forms back to basics, approaching silhouette, proportion and construction as a considered study in balance and form.

“What was different was working with fluidity. Metal has its own rigidity and discipline; fabric demands movement. Designing Volume One meant learning to create structure through cut, fold and proportion rather than weight. It was an iterative process, but it allowed me to extend the same architectural philosophy to the collection,” the founder and creative director elucidates.