Suhani Parekh bridges heritage and modernity with her debut bridal edit

“My background is in sculpture and I’ve always been fascinated by form and how it interacts with the body. Jewellery was simply the medium I began with. Over time, the pieces naturally started growing in scale and creating larger body pieces felt like a natural progression,” Suhani begins.

Tracing back to the genesis of it all was a fleeting, serendipitous moment the designer experienced at a soirée in Mumbai, the one that would quietly sow the seeds for what would become Misho’s firstever bridal collection. “I’ve been experimenting with bodypieces ever since launching the label in 2016. In 2023, I wore a breastplate and belly armour to the NMACC opening gala while I was pregnant and that was the special moment that made me want to explore this world further. The bridal couture collection came from that same place, an urge to build on what we already do, to take craftsmanship and storytelling into a new dimension. Over the past few years, we’ve created custom bustiers and corsets for clients like singer Beyoncé, actress Nicola Coughlan and several private brides. The overwhelming response and love we received, especially from brides who wanted something truly unique, made it clear that it was time to launch a bridal couture collection,” she reveals.