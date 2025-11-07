Suhani Parekh bridges heritage and modernity with her debut bridal edit

We’ve watched Misho evolve from crafting celebrity-favourite bijouterie to creating statement high-jewellery and bespoke couture pieces — a journey that has, in many ways, sparked a wave of metal couture across the country. Brides today are increasingly drawn to these rooted yet modern designs for their big day. Now, founder and designer Suhani Parekh is lifting the veil on Misho’s very first bridal edit, a natural extension of this evolution, built on a foundation that’s been tried, tested and wholeheartedly embraced.
“My background is in sculpture and I’ve always been fascinated by form and how it interacts with the body. Jewellery was simply the medium I began with. Over time, the pieces naturally started growing in scale and creating larger body pieces felt like a natural progression,” Suhani begins.
Tracing back to the genesis of it all was a fleeting, serendipitous moment the designer experienced at a soirée in Mumbai, the one that would quietly sow the seeds for what would become Misho’s firstever bridal collection. “I’ve been experimenting with bodypieces ever since launching the label in 2016. In 2023, I wore a breastplate and belly armour to the NMACC opening gala while I was pregnant and that was the special moment that made me want to explore this world further. The bridal couture collection came from that same place, an urge to build on what we already do, to take craftsmanship and storytelling into a new dimension. Over the past few years, we’ve created custom bustiers and corsets for clients like singer Beyoncé, actress Nicola Coughlan and several private brides. The overwhelming response and love we received, especially from brides who wanted something truly unique, made it clear that it was time to launch a bridal couture collection,” she reveals.
With its sculptural forms and contemporary edge, Misho is quietly bridging the gap in the world of bridal couture, a space long dominated by traditional design codes. “The Misho bride is modern, confident and deeply individual. She celebrates tradition, but through her own lens. Our couture offers a new vocabulary for bridal dressing — one that is sculptural, refined and forward-looking. It’s about creating pieces that embody strength and sensuality, while maintaining the grace and grandeur that define Indian bridalwear. She’s someone who isn’t afraid to wear art and to make that art entirely her own,” the designer shares.
The collection, boasting couture creations and bespoke tailoring, is designed exclusively for each patron. The line continues Misho’s sculptural language, but expands it in both scale and technique. “We began with five core looks when we launched the collection and because it’s couture, each piece ends up being entirely unique. We’re constantly creating new silhouettes as we go. The collection features sculpted bustiers, some set with diamonds, rubies and other precious stones, paired with draped skirts and tailored lehengas embellished with 24k gold-plated sculptural elements,” the couturier elucidates.
Suhani carries forward the craftsmanship of jewellery-making into the realm of couture, combined with many other techniques, aiming to create something truly unexpected for each bride. “We began with our signature 24k gold-gilded finishes and have since explored new finishes and lacquered colour treatments to bring depth and dimension. The lehengas, for instance, forgo traditional embroidery and are instead embellished with 24k gold-plated elements and intricate pearl stringing, a technique more often found in fine jewellery,” she notes.
Beyond our signature 24k gold offerings, the collection moves through a warm, regal palette like shades of ivory, deep bordeaux and burnished copper. “Each piece is entirely handcrafted and we collaborate with artisans skilled in casting, gilding and metal finishing, alongside couture craftsmen who specialise in structure and fit. What excites me most are the surfaces and textures that recall carved stone. Every piece carries something personal; we often engrave or etch bespoke details into the bodypieces — from the bride and groom’s love story to a Mughal miniature from the 1800s. It’s these intimate gestures that transform the pieces from couture into something truly one-of-a-kind,” she concludes.
With a vision to create objects and experiences that speak the same sculptural language, Misho approaches design as a way of seeing the world — one that celebrates form, tactility and emotion. Each piece feels timeless and deeply considered, existing at the intersection of art and adornment. Just like their latest jewellery drop, The Florals, the label reinterprets floral motifs through a distinctly contemporary lens. Drawing inspiration from nature’s delicate forms — Jasmine, Orchid and Iris — the collection translates these blooms into cord necklaces, earrings and rings, each crafted with intricate detailing and dynamic shapes.
Price on request. Enquire ahead.
