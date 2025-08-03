Explore this new Japanese-inspired jewellery edit influenced by Tokyo

The new collection, like much of the award-winning label’s previous offerings, is heavily influenced by minimalism that translates into designs characterised by clean lines, architectural forms and simplified geometric shapes. “What really struck me about Tokyo was how the design there is so intentional — clean, minimal, but full of meaning. There was something about the everyday details — the food, the objects, the stillness in the way things are designed, that really stayed with me. The forms are sculptural, but there’s a softness to them,” she reveals. The designer drew inspiration from everyday objects like chopsticks, waves, sushi and beads and reimagined them through a sculptural lens.