Explore this new Japanese-inspired jewellery edit influenced by Tokyo

When Suhani Parekh, founder of the luxury, handcrafted designer jewellery brand Misho, decides to take a trip, you know a special, inspired collection is in the works! “The Tokyo collection was inspired by a recent trip I took to Japan. I came back with a sketchbook full of little drawings and so many beautiful memories — it felt natural to translate that experience into a collection,” she begins.
The new collection, like much of the award-winning label’s previous offerings, is heavily influenced by minimalism that translates into designs characterised by clean lines, architectural forms and simplified geometric shapes. “What really struck me about Tokyo was how the design there is so intentional — clean, minimal, but full of meaning. There was something about the everyday details — the food, the objects, the stillness in the way things are designed, that really stayed with me. The forms are sculptural, but there’s a softness to them,” she reveals. The designer drew inspiration from everyday objects like chopsticks, waves, sushi and beads and reimagined them through a sculptural lens.
A subtle nod to sushi
The Hashioki designs reference traditional chopstick rests, while the Nigiri Ring offers a subtle nod to sushi. The Sancho Cuff takes cues from the clean, composed, yet bold forms found in Japanese architecture. “One of my favourite pieces is the Hashi Earrings, which were inspired by a meal I had with my daughter. We were sitting together, enjoying our donburi bowls and I remember noticing the shape of the chopsticks, the quiet balance of it all,” Suhani recalls. Even for the campaign shoot, they chose wooden walls and tiled surfaces reminiscent of traditional ryokans, complemented by a palette of earthy tones and deep greens.
Tokyo offers 17 pieces
There are 17 pieces in total, spanning earrings, rings, pendants, chokers and cuffs. The collection strikes a balanced mix of statement pieces and daily wear. “Normally, I like to play with volume and layering, but here I wanted to be more restrained, to really let the forms breathe. I spent time sketching and reworking each curve until it felt just right. The idea was to create a versatile edit,” she shares. All pieces are handcrafted in bronze and offered in 24k gold and silver rhodium finishes.
What to shop?
The collection includes Hashioki Pendants strung on cords, lending them a relaxed feel. The Tama Choker, made with Tiger’s Eye beads, introduces a distinct texture to the lineup and echoes the collection’s earthy, grounded palette. “Tokyo features statement pieces like the Hashi Earrings and the Sancho Cuff, alongside every day styles such as the Mini Nigiri Ring and the Nami Choker. The Sancho Cuff, in particular, stands out for its strong, sculptural form that still maintains a sense of fluidity,” the designer recommends.
₹6,515 onwards. Available online.