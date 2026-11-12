Suneet Varma’s bridge-to-luxury label’s latest edit is a modern ode to the ancient city, Kashi

Designer Suneet Varma’s bridge-to-luxury label SV by Suneet Varma’s newest range is fit for all occasions this winter. Unveiled at the recently held Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI, the collection, Kashi, embodies everything the name stands for. Just like the old city that holds its heritage yet remains timeless, the silhouettes in this collection meld craftsmanship with modernity through colours, textures and a visual language inspired by Kashi.

Suneet Varma on his Kashi-inspired collection and winter fashion

The bustling holy town is visualised in a deep Indian palette of reds, purples, maroons and blacks, reflecting the changing light across the Ganges and the ancient city through the day. The effortless range has jackets, dhoti skirts, draped saris, tops, tunics and trousers replete with handwork, embroidery and tassels. Suneet tells us more.