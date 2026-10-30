Richa Khemka decodes Vesper, her latest collection at Lakme Fashion Week

How did you define the palette for this collection?

We wanted the palette to feel understated yet impactful. The idea was to let the textures, embroideries and silhouettes do the talking rather than relying on colour alone. We worked with a sophisticated balance of tones, creating depth through contrasting surfaces, materials and subtle variations in colour.

How does your collection bridge traditional Indian craftsmanship with contemporary or futuristic aesthetics to fit the NEXA’s Spotlight platform?

Craftsmanship has always been at the heart of our label, but we enjoy exploring it in unconventional ways. For Vesper, traditional embroidery techniques have been reinterpreted through modern silhouettes, geometric detailing, innovative textures and experimental construction. It’s about taking something deeply rooted in tradition and giving it a fresh, forward-looking identity. I tried to strike a balance between heritage and innovation.