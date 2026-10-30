Richa Khemka decodes Vesper, her latest collection at Lakme Fashion Week

Richa Khemka showcased her eponymous label’s latest collection, Vesper, at the recently concluded Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI. The theme for Maruti Suzuki Nexa’s The Spotlight was exploring The Unseen. The collection had her signature elements and explored shapes, silhouettes and textures. Richa takes us through the same.
What inspired this collection?
It is about everything that exists beyond what we immediately see. I was drawn to the idea of hidden dimensions, emotions and the beauty of things that aren’t always obvious. We explored this through layers, textures, movement and unexpected details. The collection is about discovering something new each time you look at a garment, allowing the craftsmanship and design to reveal themselves gradually.
How did you define the palette for this collection?
We wanted the palette to feel understated yet impactful. The idea was to let the textures, embroideries and silhouettes do the talking rather than relying on colour alone. We worked with a sophisticated balance of tones, creating depth through contrasting surfaces, materials and subtle variations in colour.
How does your collection bridge traditional Indian craftsmanship with contemporary or futuristic aesthetics to fit the NEXA’s Spotlight platform?
Craftsmanship has always been at the heart of our label, but we enjoy exploring it in unconventional ways. For Vesper, traditional embroidery techniques have been reinterpreted through modern silhouettes, geometric detailing, innovative textures and experimental construction. It’s about taking something deeply rooted in tradition and giving it a fresh, forward-looking identity. I tried to strike a balance between heritage and innovation.
What defines autumn festive fashion this year?
I think festive fashion should feel effortless, individual and versatile. There’s a shift towards pieces that make a statement without feeling overly dressed. Interesting silhouettes, beautiful textures and thoughtful detailing can create a much stronger impact than excessive embellishment. For me, it’s about balance between glamour and ease.
What are the wardrobe must-haves this Diwali?
A beautifully tailored statement jacket, an interesting embroidered top, a fluid skirt and a great pair of trousers. I also love separates styled in multiple ways rather than investing only in complete festive looks. One standout accessory can completely transform an outfit.
What is your fashion forecast for 2027?
I see summer 2027 moving towards relaxed yet sculptural silhouettes, lightweight fabrics, sheer layering and a lot more experimentation with texture. There will be a stronger focus on individuality and pieces that feel easy but still have a distinct design identity. I also think we’ll see traditional craftsmanship being explored in more minimal and contemporary ways.
Your other upcoming collections?
We’re constantly exploring new ideas and techniques at the studio. Following Vesper, we’re taking some of these concepts further, experimenting with new embroideries, fabric manipulations and silhouettes. The focus remains on creating pieces that feel contemporary, distinctive and timeless, while continuing to evolve our design language.