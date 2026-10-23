HUEMN blurs the lines between beauty and terror at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI

The gender-fluid label Huemn by Pranav Misra and Shyma Shetty is known for its non-conformist design elements that often reflect the tales of the time. Their provocative showcase in collaboration with R|Elan at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI evoked extreme feelings of adulation and abhorrence.

With beauty and terror at its heart, the edit draws inspiration from the current socio-political and cultural affairs. Archival craft techniques, original prints, experimental surfaces and contemporary sportswear silhouettes define the collection. Pranav integrated seven of R|Elan’s fabric technologies, including Kooltex, GreenGold, Cotluk, EcoTher m, AllClima, EcoGold and AirTherm to build the collection.

Among the standout pieces was an oxblood denim jacket with intricate chikankari embroidery. Pranav also introduced an original snakeskin print, which was pretty unconventional, as was the Mummy top inspired by the wrapped and layered forms of Egyptian mummies.We spoke with Pranav to learn more.