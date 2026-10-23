Varun Bahl’s On the Record Autumn/Winter collection reimagines modern bridal fashion through preserved flowers

Varun Bahl’s latest Autumn-Winter collection, On the Record, resonates with the idea of finding beauty in what we keep. And such beauty in small things is often discovered in weddings and kept with precious care. Be it a handwritten note, an invitation saved long after the celebration, or a photograph that brings a moment back. Varun’s fall-winter bridal collection stems from this instinct to preserve and explores what happens when a garment becomes a part of the memory.

Flowers are central to his design vocabulary, not simply as decoration, but as a reflection of nature, emotion and the passage of time. In this collection, fresh flowers become preserved ones, and hence we see them in soft tones with flattened petals, yet what they represent remains. The construction draws from the anatomy of a petal. Pleats follow its folds and veins, while drapes are kept loose to imitate the organic fall of a stem. Sheer nets and organzas remind of the translucent nature of a pressed flower, while hand-worked appliqué, beadwork, sequins and metallic threadwork lend dimension to the floral forms.

The colour palette beautifully moves between the shades of fresh and dry flowers. Ivory, parchment, champagne and antique gold form the softer, aged tones of something preserved over time. Blush, apricot and dusty rose recall the changing shades of a flower pressed between pages. Deep emerald and bottle green, lacquer red, vermilion and ruby exude the vivid shades of fresh blooms. Sage and pistachio sit between them, while black appears sparingly as a dramatic ground for gold, red and ivory embroidery.

The collection stands for everything that a modern bridal wardrobe comprises. Flowing anarkalis, embroidered bodices, expansive skirts, pre-draped saris, embroidered red-net saris, sharara sets, peplum halters, embroidered kurtas with waistcoat-style borders, cape sets and fluid kaftans are all there to choose from. We loved their floral brocade jacket-lehenga silhouettes for their structure.

The short-dress edit offers a sequinned red mini with an open back, a black mini with three-dimensional floral appliqué, a tiered ruffle skirt paired with a heavily embroidered jacket, and a champagne-gold, long-sleeved dress layered with florals. Designed for cocktails, receptions, after-parties and second looks, these pieces reflect a bride whose wardrobe moves with the celebrations around her.

“I wanted the silhouettes to feel effortless, but I still wanted them to have that sense of drama that makes you stop and look twice. They’re elegant and fluid, with the maximalism coming through in the embroidery, the florals and all the detailing. I like that contrast between something that feels easy to wear and something that still has a strong presence. The clothes should move with you, but they should never feel ordinary,” says Varun Bahl, as he takes us through the beautiful edit.