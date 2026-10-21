Here's decoding what made this season of Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI in Delhi such a pleasant surprise!

The recently concluded second season of Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI in Delhi has impressed us for more than one reason. At the heart of its success are designers, both famous and emerging, who made the event worthwhile. With a few exceptions, each designer brought their distinct ideas to life on the ramp. The outfits, styling, ambience, lights, music and sets came together to create moments that stayed with us long after we left the venue. These shows made us think, argue, comment, critique and disagree with each other's views, which is perhaps the biggest marker of any event's success.

Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI: A season of fashion with a point of view

The overriding theme aligned with the spirit of the young and fearless, who are assertive about what they wear. Comfort and wearability superseded all other aspects of fashion, irrespective of labels. The message was loud and clear: today's generation believes in wearing something that is not only comfortable but also aligns with their thoughts and way of life. Their clothes go beyond just being stylish and become messengers of what they stand for.