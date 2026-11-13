Mishru Echoes: Swapna Anumolu on the evolution of festive dressing

A

Echoes came from looking at Mishru’s own design language and asking how those familiar elements could feel relevant to the way women dress today. There are details, motifs and surfaces that have become part of the Mishru vocabulary, and I wanted to revisit them without simply repeating them. The name Echoes speaks to that idea of recognition- something familiar returning in a new form. It is a continuation of what we have built, but with a different energy and a more contemporary expression.