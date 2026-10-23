Meer Moti: The Sequel: Babita Malkani’s tribute to her mother

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This collection is deeply personal, it’s inspired by my mother, her style, her elegance, and the quiet but powerful influence she had on me as a designer. After I lost her, I found myself going through her cupboards, drawers and old cookie boxes filled with tiny treasures she’d collected over a lifetime: pearls, vintage buttons, little objects whose significance I didn’t always know, but which she’d clearly loved enough to keep. Meer Moti: The Sequel continues that story, it’s a tribute to her, and to the art of collecting, keeping and holding on to beautiful things.