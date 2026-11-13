One Less’ new sleepwear collection is designed for slow mornings and bride tribes
Hansika Chhabria, founder of homegrown label One Less, has just made the wedding season more comfortable. While everyone is rolling out the best and lightest bridal trousseau, she has made the bride’s morning-after look a comfortable yet stylish affair. The label just launched its playful sartorial options for pre-wedding sleepovers and post-wedding slumbers. Called Snooze Club, this soft, easy-to-wear sleepwear range in Tencel Modal features coordinated pyjama sets, sleep shirts, and tees. Paired with bamboo socks, the sets can also become thoughtful bridesmaid hampers and are great for pre-wedding travel, honeymoon packing or simply lounging at home after the festivities. Hansika takes us through the collection.
What inspired The Snooze Club edit?
The Snooze Club was inspired by the idea of making rest feel a little more special. We wanted to create sleepwear that works beyond bedtime, for bridal mornings, sleepovers, gifting, travel and slow days at home, while still feeling soft, relaxed and easy to wear.
Could you tell us about more about the bamboo socks in the edit?
Our bamboo socks are designed as an everyday essential. They are incredibly soft, breathable and moisture-wicking, helping feet feel comfortable and fresh.
How is wedding-special sleepwear and loungewear evolving?
Wedding sleepwear is becoming less costume-like and more wearable beyond the event. Couples are looking for coordinated pieces for bridesmaids and groomsmen that photograph beautifully but do not feel like one-time purchases. Softer fabrics, refined colours, inclusive silhouettes and sets that can be mixed across the wedding party are becoming increasingly important.
What are the sleep and loungewear wardrobe must-haves for women?
A good wardrobe should include a coordinated pyjama set, an easy sleep shirt and a relaxed tee that can be worn for both sleeping and lounging. Breathable fabrics, uncomplicated silhouettes and pieces that allow movement are more important than short-lived trends.
Do you have any upcoming collections?
We are also developing customised tank tops and will soon introduce personalisation across our pyjamas. Personalisation matters because people love owning something that feels uniquely theirs. Pyjamas embroidered with initials are especially lovely for weddings, both for the bridal party to wear and as a thoughtful gift.