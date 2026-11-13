One Less’ new sleepwear collection is designed for slow mornings and bride tribes

Hansika Chhabria, founder of homegrown label One Less, has just made the wedding season more comfortable. While everyone is rolling out the best and lightest bridal trousseau, she has made the bride’s morning-after look a comfortable yet stylish affair. The label just launched its playful sartorial options for pre-wedding sleepovers and post-wedding slumbers. Called Snooze Club, this soft, easy-to-wear sleepwear range in Tencel Modal features coordinated pyjama sets, sleep shirts, and tees. Paired with bamboo socks, the sets can also become thoughtful bridesmaid hampers and are great for pre-wedding travel, honeymoon packing or simply lounging at home after the festivities. Hansika takes us through the collection.