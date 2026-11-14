Evierose’s The Vacation Club is all about effortless holiday dressing

Evierose, the homegrown, women-led fashion brand, originally started out as a thrift store before expanding into a full-scale western wear label. Its latest launch, The Vacation Club, explores a more fluid and sophisticated side of western wear, bringing together body-skimming minis, elegant maxis, halter silhouettes, asymmetric styles and sculptural detailing. Draping, ruching and gathered details add movement and character to the collection, while the silhouettes are designed to feel effortless yet statement-making.
The collection features a versatile mix of chiffon, lycra, mesh, satin, silk, denim and lace, creating flattering silhouettes. The colour palette moves from turquoise, bright blue and sunshine yellow to olive, chocolate brown, red, white and soft mint, bringing a vibrant yet versatile approach to vacation dressing.
Niharika Tripathi, founder and designer of the brand, says The Vacation Club was inspired by the idea of creating easy, effortless pieces that make holiday dressing feel simple. “I wanted the collection to feel fun, feminine and versatile, with pieces you can keep reaching for beyond just one trip. It’s relaxed, playful and feminine, with a slightly elevated feel. The collection is all about easy silhouettes that still make a statement,” she shares.
Details such as draping and ruching add shape without making the pieces feel too structured. “Draping and ruching bring movement to the silhouettes while keeping them comfortable and easy to wear.”
Her choice of fabrics, from chiffon and satin to denim and lace, brings a different mood to the collection. “Chiffon and satin add softness and fluidity, while denim gives it a more relaxed, everyday feel. Lace adds a feminine touch and helps bring variety to the edit,” shares Niharika.
The pieces are designed to transition from day to evening with simple styling changes. “You can style the same dress or separates with flats and minimal accessories during the day, and switch to heels and statement jewellery for the evening,” she adds.
So, which pieces from The Vacation Club would she consider key looks for a vacation wardrobe? “The dresses are definitely key, especially styles like The Nixie, The Ellie and The Coast Dress. I’d also pick the tops and skirts because they can be mixed and matched across different looks,” says Niharika.
Staying true to Evierose’s approach to craftsmanship, the collection is produced in small batches and manufactured in-house, allowing greater attention to detail while helping minimise excess production and fabric waste. We also incorporate sustainable fabric choices into select collections wherever possible.
Rs 1,799 onwards. Available online.
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