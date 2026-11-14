Evierose’s The Vacation Club is all about effortless holiday dressing

The collection features a versatile mix of chiffon, lycra, mesh, satin, silk, denim and lace, creating flattering silhouettes. The colour palette moves from turquoise, bright blue and sunshine yellow to olive, chocolate brown, red, white and soft mint, bringing a vibrant yet versatile approach to vacation dressing.

Niharika Tripathi, founder and designer of the brand, says The Vacation Club was inspired by the idea of creating easy, effortless pieces that make holiday dressing feel simple. “I wanted the collection to feel fun, feminine and versatile, with pieces you can keep reaching for beyond just one trip. It’s relaxed, playful and feminine, with a slightly elevated feel. The collection is all about easy silhouettes that still make a statement,” she shares.