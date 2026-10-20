Studio 22’s Encore collection blends theatrical drama with modern Indian wear
Every outfit deserves a curtain call. With Encore, Studio 22 turns Autumn/Winter ’26 into a theatrical affair, where fluid saris, dramatic lehengas and tassels that refuse to sit still take centre stage.
Dressing for drama: Silhouettes that move
Muse and protagonist Mira Rajput Kapoor leads the performance in a wardrobe made for entrances, encores and everything in between. Think velvet-curtain drama, a little old-world glamour and clothes that know how to hold an audience. After all, why make an entrance when you can steal the show? Pulkita Arora Bajaj, founder of Studio 22, gives us the lowdown on her latest collection.
What was the starting point for Encore, and what does the name mean to you?
Encore began with the idea of the woman who commands attention without asking for it. We wanted to create a collection that felt celebratory, confident and a little theatrical, while still retaining the effortless sensibility that is intrinsic to the brand.The word encore, to me means the desire to experience a beautiful moment one more time. That feeling of wanting the music to continue, the lights to stay on, and the moment to last just a little longer. That became the emotional core of the collection.
Why did you choose theatre as the central inspiration for this collection?
Theatre is such a beautiful metaphor for fashion. There are drama, anticipation, transformation, light and movement and ultimately, a woman stepping into a space and becoming the centre of her own story. With Encore, we were inspired by the world behind the curtain as much as the stage itself—the mood of old-world theatres, dramatic lighting, velvet curtains, the anticipation before an entrance and the energy of a performance. We translated that sense of drama into clothes that feel expressive but remain incredibly wearable.
What can we expect in terms of silhouettes, fabrics and overall design language in Encore?
Encore is very much about movement and fluidity. You will see draped silhouettes, fluid skirts, contemporary saris, lehengas, structured yet feminine blouses and Indo-western pieces that allow the body to move naturally. We have worked with fabrics such as satin, net and other fluid textures, juxtaposing softness with more structured elements. The overall design language is glamorous but not overly ornate.
Are there any particular colours, textures, embellishments or design details that define the collection?
The colour story has a rich, festive-oriented quality to it, with shades such as bottle green, red, blush pink, champagne, ivory and black. The red and blush pink tones bring a romantic, celebratory energy to the collection, while the deeper greens and neutrals add depth and sophistication. Embellishment is an important part of Encore, but we have approached it with restraint. Pearls, crystals, sequins, embroidery and tassel details add movement and light to the pieces. Tassels, in particular, became an important signature as they bring a sense of movement and theatricality while making the garments feel almost kinetic when worn.
How does Encore build upon and evolve from Studio22’s earlier collections?
Studio22 has always been about finding the balance between Indian craftsmanship and a contemporary wardrobe. With every collection, we try to push that vocabulary a little further. Encore feels like a natural evolution because it retains our love for draping, fluid silhouettes and intricate detailing, but introduces a stronger sense of occasion, glamour and drama. It is perhaps one of our most expressive collections yet, while still being unmistakably Studio22.
What are some key pieces from the collection that you feel will particularly stand out this season?
The Muse red skirt set worn by Mira is definitely one of my favourite pieces. It has a striking, confident energy and captures the celebratory spirit of Encore beautifully. I also love the ivory statement blouse and skirt. The silhouette feels elegant and dramatic, while the ivory palette gives it a timeless quality. Alongside these, the lehengas, draped saris and fluid skirts are key pieces from the collection. They are feminine, expressive and designed to make an entrance. What I love most is that many of the pieces can move between occasions from a festive celebration to a more glamorous evening setting.
Do you have any styling tips or suggestions on how to wear and style the pieces from Encore?
I would keep the styling quite intentional. The clothes already have a strong personality, so I believe in letting one piece be the hero. For a draped sari, I would pair it with minimal jewellery and a sleek hairstyle. With the skirts and lehengas, you can experiment with statement jewellery or even contrast the glamour with something more understated. The red skirt set can be styled with minimal diamond jewellery to let the colour and silhouette take centre stage, while the ivory statement blouse and skirt can be paired with sculptural jewellery or metallic accents for a glamorous look. And don’t be afraid to wear the pieces with contemporary accessories. Encore is designed to be styled, not prescribed. The idea is to make the woman feel like herself, just with a little more drama.
Rs 30,000 onwards. Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
@ManuVipin