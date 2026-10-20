Studio 22’s Encore collection blends theatrical drama with modern Indian wear

Every outfit deserves a curtain call. With Encore, Studio 22 turns Autumn/Winter ’26 into a theatrical affair, where fluid saris, dramatic lehengas and tassels that refuse to sit still take centre stage.

Dressing for drama: Silhouettes that move

Muse and protagonist Mira Rajput Kapoor leads the performance in a wardrobe made for entrances, encores and everything in between. Think velvet-curtain drama, a little old-world glamour and clothes that know how to hold an audience. After all, why make an entrance when you can steal the show? Pulkita Arora Bajaj, founder of Studio 22, gives us the lowdown on her latest collection.