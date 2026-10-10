Anaara by Showshaa: A festive ode to Indian craft and vibrant elegance
Inspired by India’s vibrant visual heritage, Showshaa’s Anaara, the Festive 2026 edit, celebrates abundance through colour, craft and contemporary silhouettes. At its heart is the pomegranate, a symbol of prosperity and abundance, reinterpreted through hand-drawn motifs, ombré palettes and intricate surface detailing.
The pomegranate motif and Its symbolism
Vermilion red, fuchsia and orange flow into emerald, turquoise, coral and purple, while paisleys, florals and peacocks add a distinctly Indian character. Delicate cutwork, mirror accents, Badla, 3D appliqué and zari highlight the collection’s craftsmanship. From bridal lehengas and pre-draped saris to modern menswear, Anaara brings a festive sensibility to contemporary occasion dressing. Ashima Kumar Sood, founder of Show Shaa, gives us a peek into her latest festive collection.
What inspired Anaara, and why did you choose the pomegranate as its central motif?
Anaara is inspired by the beauty of Indian craft and colours, the stunning and vibrant colour palette that India offers, be it vibrant palace wall murals, the hand-painted folk arts or a simple Indian villager's everyday clothes. India is a treasure chest of art, colours and motifs. Anar being a very beautiful part of it, we were very impressed by the use of the anar motif and the versatility of its forms. The deep red, gemstone-like fruit was an instant choice. It represents prosperity and abundance, which is exactly what we wanted to showcase this season with our collection.
How did you develop the collection’s vibrant ombré colour stories?
The ombrés of Anaara came with a vision to create ensembles so full of colours that each outfit looks like a festival and represents the Indian vibe in itself, so instinctively, ombré-dyed nets and ombré prints were a great choice. From red-orange-pink to green-blue-purple, these ombré palettes set a beautiful and colourful base for garments even before the embellishments
How have traditional Indian motifs such as paisleys, florals, pomegranates and peacocks been reinterpreted for Anaara?
The most interesting part of the design process is actually picking up traditional motifs and creating your own version, like a personalised charm bracelet. Everyone has it, but it is still very individualistic due to personalised charms. We experimented with surface embroideries and contrasting appliqué in these motifs, which is very Showshaa. Especially with the anar motif, using 3D material to showcase individual seeds of juicy anar was fun.
What role does craftsmanship play in the collection?
The craftsmanship is the backbone of this collection. In fact, of all our collections—from original print creation to intricate hand embroidery, each piece highly depends on craftsmanship to get its final look. Every cut dana, every contrast appliqué, every highlighted print completes our story.
What was the process behind creating the hand-drawn motifs and embellishments?
Creating hand-drawn motifs comes very naturally. Working on something that comes directly from your own hand and instincts always feels better and more personal.
How did you approach the silhouettes for the womenswear in this collection?
At Showshaa, we create for modern Indian women. Each garment is a thoughtful ensemble that is rooted in Indian craftsmanship but follows modern ideas. From fusion sets like straight skirts and corsets to stylised saris and bridal lehengas, the idea remains the same. A fashion-forward silhouette that represents women of today and yet is very Indian in its aesthetic.
Menswear takes a more experimental direction in Anaara. What did you want to explore through these looks?
For our menswear edit, we wanted to create fun yet elegant options. The colours and the prints are bright and in sync with this collection, whereas the silhouettes are more generic, like bandi and kurta sets, straight kurta with salwar and bandhgala blazers.
Is there a particular piece or design in Anaara that holds special significance for you?
Every garment is very special to us, as we treat each garment as a work of art. If we have to talk about one piece, that would be our bridal lehenga, which is the namesake of the collection itself. The whole collection started with this bridal lehenga. The idea was to create a bridal lehenga that is both rich in Indian craftsmanship and modern in aesthetic. This lehenga is our first red bridal, and our step forward towards heavier and more abundant embroidery details.
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—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
@ManuVipin