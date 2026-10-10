Anaara by Showshaa: A festive ode to Indian craft and vibrant elegance

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Anaara is inspired by the beauty of Indian craft and colours, the stunning and vibrant colour palette that India offers, be it vibrant palace wall murals, the hand-painted folk arts or a simple Indian villager's everyday clothes. India is a treasure chest of art, colours and motifs. Anar being a very beautiful part of it, we were very impressed by the use of the anar motif and the versatility of its forms. The deep red, gemstone-like fruit was an instant choice. It represents prosperity and abundance, which is exactly what we wanted to showcase this season with our collection.