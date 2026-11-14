FOSSAE makes its debut with a monochrome luxury fashion collection

Talking about what inspired her to start the brand, Unnati says, “I wanted to build an Indian luxury fashion house with a distinct identity and a global outlook. For me, fashion is about confidence and individuality. With FOSSAE, I wanted to create pieces that feel distinctive, are thoughtfully made and have a strong point of view. I also wanted the House to have a design language that people could recognise, rather than one that changes with every trend.”

Her background in luxury business management helped her look at luxury beyond just design. This understanding has been important in shaping the brand from the ground up.