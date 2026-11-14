FOSSAE makes its debut with a monochrome luxury fashion collection

Luxury is having a rethink, with individuality, craftsmanship and a strong design identity taking precedence over fleeting trends. Enter FOSSAE, a new Indian luxury fashion label founded by Unnati Shukla. With a background in luxury business management from London, Unnati brings an understanding of the business of luxury and a longstanding interest in fashion to the label. Its debut collection, Ebony & Ivory, explores the interplay of black and white through structured silhouettes, considered proportions and fine detailing. With eight looks that favour precision over excess, the collection sets the tone for the brand’s aesthetic.
Talking about what inspired her to start the brand, Unnati says, “I wanted to build an Indian luxury fashion house with a distinct identity and a global outlook. For me, fashion is about confidence and individuality. With FOSSAE, I wanted to create pieces that feel distinctive, are thoughtfully made and have a strong point of view. I also wanted the House to have a design language that people could recognise, rather than one that changes with every trend.”
Her background in luxury business management helped her look at luxury beyond just design. This understanding has been important in shaping the brand from the ground up.
Ebony & Ivory was inspired by the idea of creating something timeless yet distinctive. “The collection explores the contrast between black and white through strong silhouettes, structure and detailing. The idea was to let the design do the talking, without relying on colour to make an impact,” she shares.
On choosing black and white as the starting point for the brand, she says, “They felt like the right choice because they are timeless and make a strong statement without needing much else. They also allow the focus to remain on the silhouette, construction and details of each piece. I like how the two shades can feel completely different yet work together effortlessly, creating a balance between strength and restraint.”
Unnati believes luxury lies in the details and in how a garment is made, not just how it looks. “The aim is to create pieces that feel modern and distinctive without being driven by trends. For me, good design is about getting the proportions, finish and overall form right,” she says.
The eight looks in the collection each have their own character, while maintaining a cohesive aesthetic. “We have played with structure, proportion and detailing while keeping the palette monochromatic. Some looks are more structured, while others explore a softer sense of form. The focus was on making every look stand out while ensuring the collection feels cohesive as a whole,” she adds.
Rs 50,000 onwards. Available online.