Keemti Jewels celebrates personal milestones with Stacks of Success

Success is best celebrated, and Keemti Jewels wants you to wear it, too. Its latest collection, Stacks of Success, brings together stackable rings, layered designs and meaningful charms, with certified lab-grown diamonds taking centre stage. Designed to mark personal milestones, the pieces make a case for fine jewellery that is as much a part of everyday dressing as it is of special occasions.
Jewellery that celebrates personal milestones
Inspired by the woman who builds her legacy one milestone at a time, Stacks of Success is a celebration of every win, every breakthrough and every unforgettable chapter.
Armaan Sunil Kothari, founder of Keemti Jewels, says the brand believes that luxury should be worn and enjoyed every day, rather than saved for special occasions. The latest collection is built on this philosophy. “We want every piece to become a part of our customers’ everyday stories while making conscious luxury more attainable than ever before,” says Armaan.
The collection strikes a balance between modern silhouettes and the timeless appeal traditionally associated with diamond jewellery. “We approached the collection with the belief that personal style should evolve while fine jewellery remains timeless. The clean, contemporary silhouettes make stacking and layering feel effortless, while classic diamond detailing ensures every piece retains an enduring elegance,” he shares.
Every piece is crafted using certified lab-grown diamonds set in 14 kt gold or BIS-hallmarked sterling silver.
—manuvipin@newindainexpress.com
@ManuVipin
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