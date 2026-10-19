Shruti Sushma collaborates with Gemfields on a high jewellery collection

Shruti Sushma creates contemporary high jewellery centred around high-quality, investment-grade gemstones, combining old European and rose-cut diamonds with rubies, emeralds, sapphires, spinel, tourmaline, and amethyst. Founded by mother-daughter duo Sushma and Shruti Chhajer, the brand is known for delicate, wearable designs that reinterpret Indian aesthetics through a contemporary lens, creating pieces intended to become heirlooms.
Shruti Sushma x Gemfields: The Story Behind the Collaboration
The collaboration with Gemfields introduces responsibly sourced coloured gemstones into Shruti Sushma’s contemporary high jewellery designs, celebrating their natural beauty and distinctive character. The partnership reflects a shared appreciation for exceptional gemstones, alongside Gemfields’ wider commitment to ethical mining and conservation.
“Colour has always been at the heart of what we do, so Gemfields felt like a natural meeting of minds. We have long worked with responsibly sourced coloured stones. This collaboration let us build pieces around some truly exceptional gemstones and let their colour lead the way,” says Sushma Chhajer.
Elaborating on their approach to designing jewellery, Sushma says, “We always begin with the stone rather than the sketch. With gems of this calibre, the designer’s job is to frame the colour, not compete with it. So the settings stay considered and quiet, and every line is drawn to let the emerald or ruby breathe. It is a gentler, more patient way of working, and the stone tells you when it is right.”
Each piece has a different idea or emotion behind it, and Sushma tells us that storytelling is everything to them. “We are a mother and daughter designing together, so emotion is simply how we think. Every piece begins with a feeling we want it to hold, and the gemstone becomes the way that feeling is expressed. When a client wears one of our pieces, we hope she feels the story in it, not just the stone,” she says.
Do they see coloured gemstones becoming more important in contemporary jewellery? “Very much so. There is a real return to individuality, and nothing expresses that quite like a coloured stone, since no two are ever the same. People are moving away from jewellery as pure investment and towards jewellery with personality and meaning. Coloured gemstones sit right at the centre of that shift,” Sushma adds.
Rs 1.70 lakh onwards. Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
@ManuVipin
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