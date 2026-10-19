Shruti Sushma collaborates with Gemfields on a high jewellery collection

Elaborating on their approach to designing jewellery, Sushma says, “We always begin with the stone rather than the sketch. With gems of this calibre, the designer’s job is to frame the colour, not compete with it. So the settings stay considered and quiet, and every line is drawn to let the emerald or ruby breathe. It is a gentler, more patient way of working, and the stone tells you when it is right.”

Each piece has a different idea or emotion behind it, and Sushma tells us that storytelling is everything to them. “We are a mother and daughter designing together, so emotion is simply how we think. Every piece begins with a feeling we want it to hold, and the gemstone becomes the way that feeling is expressed. When a client wears one of our pieces, we hope she feels the story in it, not just the stone,” she says.