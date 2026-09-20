Sapna Mehta’s Garden of Love blooms with nature-inspired fine jewellery

Love, like a garden, is never quite still. It grows, changes shape and reveals something new with time. It is this idea that Mumbai-based jewellery designer Sapna Mehta explores in Garden of Love, her latest collection of contemporary fine jewellery. Flowers, twisting vines, butterflies and jewel-toned berries become sculptural forms, brought to life with vivid gemstones, pearls and natural diamonds.
For Sapna, the garden is more than a visual reference. It becomes a way of looking at the many moods and stages of love—from something delicate and new to something deeply rooted and enduring. “We wanted to capture the beauty of nature through jewellery, while expressing the many emotions and stages of love,” she says.
When compared to Sapna Mehta Jewellery’s earlier collections, Garden of Love is more expressive and romantic in its design language. Fluid silhouettes, unexpected details and colourful stones give Garden of Love a sense of movement, while natural diamonds and pearls add luminosity and softness.
Sapna tells us that she was inspired by the idea of love as something that is constantly growing, evolving and blossoming. “We wanted to capture the beauty of nature through jewellery, while expressing the many emotions and stages of love—from something delicate and new to something deeply rooted and enduring.”
Nature was at the heart of the design language. Flowers, butterflies, leaves and organic forms inspired the silhouettes, textures and movement across the collection. “We deliberately kept the forms fluid and graceful, allowing each piece to feel as though it has naturally come to life,” says Sapna, adding, “We looked at colour, luminosity and the natural character of each stone, pairing them with diamonds and pearls to create pieces that feel vibrant yet sophisticated. The intention was for every gemstone to enhance, rather than overpower, the design,” she explains.
The collection is as versatile as the women who wear it. Designs like Amber Flutter and Bloom of Promise allow the wearer to transform a piece and style it in different ways. “The idea was to combine the drama of a statement jewel with the practicality of something that can evolve from one occasion to another.”
On interpreting love through jewellery, Sapna says, “For us, jewellery and love share something fundamental—both carry emotion and meaning. Love can be delicate, joyful, passionate or enduring, and jewellery can capture all of those feelings in a tangible form. Garden of Love is our interpretation of those emotions through colour, craftsmanship and the symbolism of nature.”
Rs 1,69,000 onwards. Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
@ManuVipin
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