Sapna Mehta’s Garden of Love blooms with nature-inspired fine jewellery

For Sapna, the garden is more than a visual reference. It becomes a way of looking at the many moods and stages of love—from something delicate and new to something deeply rooted and enduring. “We wanted to capture the beauty of nature through jewellery, while expressing the many emotions and stages of love,” she says.

When compared to Sapna Mehta Jewellery’s earlier collections, Garden of Love is more expressive and romantic in its design language. Fluid silhouettes, unexpected details and colourful stones give Garden of Love a sense of movement, while natural diamonds and pearls add luminosity and softness.