Parishri Jewellery brings the beauty of Pichwai art to contemporary jewellery

“This collection isn’t something we think of as just jewellery. If you look closely, each piece is a three-dimensional interpretation of a pichwai painting. We picked up the motifs that define the art form: the lotus, the peacock, the parrots and the cow, which we’ve named Gauri. We also wanted to capture the grandeur and the fine detailing of pichwai, so the pieces are layered the way the paintings are. There were so many elements we loved that we couldn’t stop at one, and we ended up turning all of them into wearable art,” explains Paridhi.

Pichwai itself has so much variety that it gave the duo plenty to work with. They kept the roots traditional, with the same motifs and spirit, but styled them in a way that feels contemporary and true to the brand. “For example, you’ll find modern, stackable rings that carry the same pichwai motifs. So the references stay traditional, while the way you wear them is completely today,” she says.