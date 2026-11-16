Parishri Jewellery brings the beauty of Pichwai art to contemporary jewellery

Indian adornment gets an artistic makeover with Shringaar, the latest collection by Jaipur-based Parishri Jewellery. Drawing on the visual richness of pichwai art, founders Paridhi Patodia and Shrishti Agarwal translate motifs of lotuses, peacocks, parrots and cows into sculptural jewellery, from statement earrings and bangles to naths, kaleeras and anklets. They tell us about the Nathdwara visit that sparked the collection, bringing traditional art into contemporary jewellery and the pieces that capture its spirit.
A visit to Nathdwara sparks the collection
“It actually started with pichwai, and Shringaar came after. Last August, Shrishti and I visited the Shrinathji temple in Nathdwara, near Udaipur. We were looking for inspiration for a new collection, and it felt like we were in the right place at the right time. Pichwai is an art form we’ve always admired and even studied back in college, so seeing it there in person really stayed with us. That’s when we knew we wanted to bring it into our jewellery. Shringaar grew out of that,” says Paridhi.
It wasn’t just one element of pichwai art that appealed to Paridhi and Shrishti. Translating the art form into jewellery meant looking at it three-dimensionally.
“This collection isn’t something we think of as just jewellery. If you look closely, each piece is a three-dimensional interpretation of a pichwai painting. We picked up the motifs that define the art form: the lotus, the peacock, the parrots and the cow, which we’ve named Gauri. We also wanted to capture the grandeur and the fine detailing of pichwai, so the pieces are layered the way the paintings are. There were so many elements we loved that we couldn’t stop at one, and we ended up turning all of them into wearable art,” explains Paridhi.
Pichwai itself has so much variety that it gave the duo plenty to work with. They kept the roots traditional, with the same motifs and spirit, but styled them in a way that feels contemporary and true to the brand. “For example, you’ll find modern, stackable rings that carry the same pichwai motifs. So the references stay traditional, while the way you wear them is completely today,” she says.
So, which pieces from the collection best represent the idea behind Shringaar? “If I had to pick, it would be our braid chains and the waist chain, which, for us, capture the whole idea of pichwai. They bring together all our motifs and coloured stones in one piece, and that’s what makes them feel like pieces of art rather than just jewellery,” says Paridhi adding that expanding the range was also a learning process.
“People love wearing traditional jewellery, but they want it styled in a contemporary way. As we explored that, we realised there was so much more we could do beyond necklaces and basic earrings. So we played with layering and different styles, and that’s how the range grew to include naths, kaleeras, anklets and more,” she says.
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—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
@ManuVipin
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