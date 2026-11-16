New launches

Puneet Gupta gives the humble cap a craft-led makeover

Puneet Gupta reimagines the everyday cap with reclaimed textiles, traditional Indian crafts and distinctive embellishments
Puneet Gupta gives the humble cap a craft-led makeover
Puneet Gupta’s latest cap collection
Updated on
2 min read

The humble cap gets a fashion-forward rethink in Puneet Gupta’s latest collection. Reclaimed silk saris, velvet, block prints, kantha stitching and sculptural brass details transform this everyday accessory into a wearable piece of craft. Designed to be unisex, the collection brings individuality to off-duty dressing.

Giving the everyday cap an Indian identity

Puneet Gupta gives the humble cap a craft-led makeover
Block prints, kantha stitching and sculptural brass accents give these unisex caps a distinctly Indian identityPuneet Gupta

“I have always been interested in taking familiar objects and looking at them differently. The cap is perhaps one of the most democratic objects in fashion. I wanted to retain that universality, but give the silhouette a distinctly Indian point of view,” says Puneet.

Puneet Gupta gives the humble cap a craft-led makeover
Puneet Gupta reimagines the humble cap with reclaimed silk saris, velvet, traditional prints and handcrafted details

The Indianness is in the richness in the materials and embellishment. “An emerald velvet cap with a sculptural elephant emblem, for instance, can feel regal without becoming costume-like, while the Indigo Relic brings together block printing, kantha, oxidised chains and jewel accents in a much more artisanal vocabulary. The craft provides the character, while the simplicity of the cap keeps it modern,” he explains.

Puneet Gupta gives the humble cap a craft-led makeover
Reclaimed textiles and artisanal embellishments turn everyday headwear into statement accessoriesPuneet Gupta

These are not everyday caps, but more of a fashion accessory. The materials themselves are part of the story. The Second Life Saree Cap, for example, gives an existing silk sari another life while retaining the individuality of its original textile.

“I particularly enjoy that contrast between soft textiles and harder, jewellery-like elements. It gives the caps a sense of depth and makes them feel closer to small objets d’art than conventional headwear,” he adds.

Rs 3,500 onwards. Available online.

manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

@ManuVipin

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.

Puneet Gupta gives the humble cap a craft-led makeover
Anaara by Showshaa: A festive ode to Indian craft and vibrant elegance
Puneet Gupta

FOLLOW US

ON GOOGLE DISCOVER
X