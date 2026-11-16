Puneet Gupta gives the humble cap a craft-led makeover

These are not everyday caps, but more of a fashion accessory. The materials themselves are part of the story. The Second Life Saree Cap, for example, gives an existing silk sari another life while retaining the individuality of its original textile.

“I particularly enjoy that contrast between soft textiles and harder, jewellery-like elements. It gives the caps a sense of depth and makes them feel closer to small objets d’art than conventional headwear,” he adds.

Rs 3,500 onwards. Available online.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

@ManuVipin