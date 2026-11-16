Puneet Gupta gives the humble cap a craft-led makeover

The humble cap gets a fashion-forward rethink in Puneet Gupta’s latest collection. Reclaimed silk saris, velvet, block prints, kantha stitching and sculptural brass details transform this everyday accessory into a wearable piece of craft. Designed to be unisex, the collection brings individuality to off-duty dressing.
Giving the everyday cap an Indian identity
“I have always been interested in taking familiar objects and looking at them differently. The cap is perhaps one of the most democratic objects in fashion. I wanted to retain that universality, but give the silhouette a distinctly Indian point of view,” says Puneet.
The Indianness is in the richness in the materials and embellishment. “An emerald velvet cap with a sculptural elephant emblem, for instance, can feel regal without becoming costume-like, while the Indigo Relic brings together block printing, kantha, oxidised chains and jewel accents in a much more artisanal vocabulary. The craft provides the character, while the simplicity of the cap keeps it modern,” he explains.
These are not everyday caps, but more of a fashion accessory. The materials themselves are part of the story. The Second Life Saree Cap, for example, gives an existing silk sari another life while retaining the individuality of its original textile.
“I particularly enjoy that contrast between soft textiles and harder, jewellery-like elements. It gives the caps a sense of depth and makes them feel closer to small objets d’art than conventional headwear,” he adds.
Rs 3,500 onwards. Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
@ManuVipin
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