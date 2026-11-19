Day & Age explores gender-fluid fashion with vintage Kantha quilts
Designer duo Shreya Parasrampuria and Sharan Adka’s label Day & Age chose to take a sartorial route for the conversation around gender identity. They challenged the idea of boxing individuals into specific genders through a gender-neutral collection called Neither This Nor That. The fluidity of belonging is explored through mythical hybrid creatures and cultural symbolism inspired by Indian and Iranian references, including the yali and the makara. The collection won the NIF Global GenNext award for questioning rigid definitions and embracing the complexity of identities that exist between worlds.
The outfits showcased at the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI were made with vintage kantha quilts, replete with appliqué, beadwork and embroidery. Excerpts from a chat with Shreya and Sharan.
How does the title Neither This Nor That translate into this collection’s physical silhouettes and textile choices?
Shreya: All the textiles in this collection are vintage kantha quilts, made by layering old saris, dhotis, and home textiles, held together with running kantha stitches. Over the years, these quilts have been used in different ways around the home, carrying signs of wear and tear and traces of many lives. Kantha, as a textile made up of seemingly different layers, also reflects the collection’s ideas of plurality and contradiction, making it a natural conceptual fit. We’re now giving these quilts another life as garments. The silhouettes are boxy and androgynous, without being designed for any particular gender. We want the wearer to bring their own identity to the clothes and style them in a way that feels personal to them.
How do you balance traditional cultural roots with modern, fluid narratives?
Sharan: For us, tradition isn’t something that needs to be preserved in a fixed form. We’re interested in how it can evolve and find relevance in the present. Kantha is a traditional technique, but we’re not trying to recreate something from the past. We’re exploring how these textiles can be reimagined for contemporary lifestyles while retaining their origins and context. That balance between honouring where something comes from and allowing it to change is central to our practice.
As a duo, how do differing creative perspectives shape the fluidity and non-binary nature of your designs?
Shreya: Day & Age is a collaboration between textiles, which is my specialisation, and graphics, which is Sharan’s. This intersection became the foundation of our brand. We bring different perspectives to the table, challenge each other’s ideas and are constantly exploring mixed media in our graphics and communication. We don’t feel the need to define things as one thing or another. We’re more interested in embracing plurality and the many identities and interpretations that can coexist.
What was the idea behind this collection?
Sharan: Neither This Nor That is an exploration of identity. It questions the notion of purity through mythical hybrid creatures. Whether it’s the yali; part tiger and part elephant, or the makara, which defies the boundaries between land and sea, the forms in this collection exist between worlds. Once seen as grotesque, they echo something deeply human: our own plural selves. We see the garments as a stage for this interplay of identities. Drawing from Indian and Asian symbolism, the collection is made from vintage kantha quilts, each a unique textile with its own history. Since no two quilts are alike, no two garments are ever the same. Through appliqué, beadwork and embroidery, we bring these ideas to life, allowing the collection to embrace ambiguity rather than seek resolution.
What are the fashion trends for this winter?
Shreya: We think winter is a great time to experiment with layering, texture and proportions. We’re drawn to pieces that can be worn in different ways rather than buying into a very specific trend. Textured outerwear, relaxed silhouettes and interesting layers are all things we gravitate towards. We also think there’s something special about wearing pieces that have character and feel personal, rather than overly polished or trend-driven.
What are your fashion forecasts for 2027?
Sharan: We think we’ll continue to see a shift towards more individual and less prescriptive ways of dressing. People are becoming more interested in how clothes fit into their lives and express who they are, rather than simply following trends. We also think material stories will become increasingly important, with more interest in reclaimed textiles, craft and garments that carry a sense of history. Silhouettes will continue to move across traditional gender boundaries, becoming more fluid and personal. Ultimately, we hope to see a way of engaging with fashion that values longevity, individuality and the stories behind what we wear.
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