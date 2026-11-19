Designer duo Shreya Parasrampuria and Sharan Adka’s label Day & Age chose to take a sartorial route for the conversation around gender identity. They challenged the idea of boxing individuals into specific genders through a gender-neutral collection called Neither This Nor That. The fluidity of belonging is explored through mythical hybrid creatures and cultural symbolism inspired by Indian and Iranian references, including the yali and the makara. The collection won the NIF Global GenNext award for questioning rigid definitions and embracing the complexity of identities that exist between worlds.

The outfits showcased at the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI were made with vintage kantha quilts, replete with appliqué, beadwork and embroidery. Excerpts from a chat with Shreya and Sharan.