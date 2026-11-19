Prama by Pratima Pandey’s latest collection, showcased at LFWxFDCI, brought together silk chanderi tissue, patchwork, kantha and sujani embroidery. Inspired by Kathakali’s rich visual language, the collection explores the interplay of colour, movement, gesture and costume through sculptural silhouettes and intricate handcraft. Rather than recreating Kathakali’s theatrical form literally, she uses its spirit as a starting point to explore how clothing carries stories. Silk chanderi tissue forms the collection’s foundation, with its luminous delicacy and lightness adding fluidity to Kathakali’s dramatic influences. Intricate handcraft introduces depth and texture, creating a dialogue between the theatrical and the intimate. Fragments, layers and stitches come together to preserve traces of character, time and lived experience, making the handmade details an integral part of each garment’s story. Pratima takes us through the same.