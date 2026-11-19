Pratima Pandey explores Indian craft through Kathakali-inspired fashion
Prama by Pratima Pandey’s latest collection, showcased at LFWxFDCI, brought together silk chanderi tissue, patchwork, kantha and sujani embroidery. Inspired by Kathakali’s rich visual language, the collection explores the interplay of colour, movement, gesture and costume through sculptural silhouettes and intricate handcraft. Rather than recreating Kathakali’s theatrical form literally, she uses its spirit as a starting point to explore how clothing carries stories. Silk chanderi tissue forms the collection’s foundation, with its luminous delicacy and lightness adding fluidity to Kathakali’s dramatic influences. Intricate handcraft introduces depth and texture, creating a dialogue between the theatrical and the intimate. Fragments, layers and stitches come together to preserve traces of character, time and lived experience, making the handmade details an integral part of each garment’s story. Pratima takes us through the same.
How did you translate Kathakali into wearable, contemporary silhouettes?
For me, Kathakali is a language of colour, drama and movement. I was particularly drawn to its powerful colour palette, the dramatic circular skirts and rich visual vocabulary. I translated these elements into contemporary silhouettes through sculptural cuts, voluminous skirts and woven, tapestry-like surfaces. The idea was to capture Kathakali’s theatrical spirit while keeping the garments effortless and wearable.
How crucial is it for you to weave the human element and artisan stories directly into the fabric of a collection presentation?
It is fundamental. Every handcrafted garment carries the story of a human hand, a tradition and generations of knowledge. I believe the artisan is as much a storyteller as the designer. At Prama, the human element is never an afterthought; it is at the heart of everything we create.
What drew you to chanderi textiles, and how does it challenge or complement your signature style of subtle layering?
Chanderi has always fascinated me. Its lightness, translucency and natural luminosity give it an almost magical quality. For Katha, silk chanderi tissue offered the perfect contrast to the drama and grandeur of performance art. I love working with contrasts, something voluminous yet weightless, dramatic yet delicate. Layering lets me explore these contradictions while keeping the fluidity and understated elegance of my design language.
In an age dominated by fast-paced digital printing, how do you see slow, hand-worked surfaces shaping the future of luxury?
I believe the future of luxury lies in stories and nostalgia. We live in a world where almost everything can be reproduced instantly, but handwork’s beauty lies in its individuality and imperfections. Every stitch carries time, memory and the artisan’s personality. I think people increasingly seek things with meaning and emotional value. Slow, handcrafted surfaces will continue to define a more thoughtful and enduring idea of luxury.
Your recent works show a distinct interplay between dramatic spectacle and quiet restraint. How do you strike that balance?
I think it comes naturally to me. I enjoy drama, but I also appreciate restraint. It is about knowing when to make a statement and when to let the fabric, texture or craftsmanship speak for itself. I often find beauty in contrasts — a dramatic silhouette in a delicate textile, or intricate embroidery on an otherwise understated garment. The balance is achieved when neither element overwhelms the other.
Are you seeing a shift in how younger generations are styling traditional handlooms for modern, global occasions?
There is a definite shift. Younger generations are approaching Indian handlooms with a fresh perspective. They are more experimental, mixing traditional textiles with contemporary silhouettes and styling them in ways that feel personal and global. I find this very encouraging. Today’s wearers aren’t necessarily looking for occasion-specific clothing; They want pieces that reflect individuality, travel with them and become part of their personal wardrobe.
What is your fashion forecast for 2027?
I see 2027 moving toward a more personal, thoughtful expression of luxury. There will be a stronger appreciation for handcrafted textiles, natural materials, individuality and garments that carry a story. I think we will see a beautiful coming together of heritage and contemporary design: traditional crafts interpreted in new silhouettes, versatile layering, and a greater emphasis on longevity over seasonal consumption.
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