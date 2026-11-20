Known for authentic indigenous motifs and handweaving techniques, designer Sanjukta Dutta has secured traditional Assamese weaves and attire a prominent place on the global stage. For years, she has represented Assam through her clothing and traditional jewellery, which are loved worldwide.

Born in Nagaon, Assam, Sanjukta holds a degree in engineering, but she chose to quit her cushy job to pursue her childhood dream of dressmaking. From a small weaving unit in Guwahati with just three handlooms, Sanjukta now has over six factories supplying silk garments across the country, and her studio collaborates extensively with local weavers and artisans across Assam. She has also showcased her collections at major platforms, including the New York Fashion Week, Paris Fashion Week, and Milan Fashion Week, and walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival.

From the Mekhela Sador to modern silhouettes, Sanjukta Dutta is finding new ways to tell Assam's textile story

In 2019, Sanjukta’s Assamese silk gown was worn by Top Model UK winner Ingrida Ilgine at Cannes. In 2023, models Ingrida Ilgine and Marika Howard sashayed down the Cannes red carpet in her couture creations. She has also styled Bollywood stars like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Malaika Arora, Sonakshi Sinha, Raveena Tandon, Neena Gupta, Nora Fatehi, Bhumi Pednekar, and Huma Qureshi, among others.

It’s not surprising that her latest collection, Seneh – The Affection, showcased at the recent Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI, created quite a stir with its unique display of intricate Assamese traditional weaves and motifs in very modern silhouettes. Celebrating the timeless beauty of Assamese craftsmanship and the emotions woven into its textile traditions, Seneh, which means affection, is rooted in the warmth of home, memories and belonging. Sanjukta interprets Assam’s rich sartorial heritage in modern silhouettes, choosing a palette of soft neutrals and natural tones, symbolising the golden tone of Assamese Muga silk. Sanjukta talks about the collection in detail and shares how deeply she is committed to the cause of promoting Assamese weaves and craftsmanship.