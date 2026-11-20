Fashion designer Sanjukta Dutta is preserving Assamese handloom and reimagining traditional weaves for modern women
Known for authentic indigenous motifs and handweaving techniques, designer Sanjukta Dutta has secured traditional Assamese weaves and attire a prominent place on the global stage. For years, she has represented Assam through her clothing and traditional jewellery, which are loved worldwide.
Born in Nagaon, Assam, Sanjukta holds a degree in engineering, but she chose to quit her cushy job to pursue her childhood dream of dressmaking. From a small weaving unit in Guwahati with just three handlooms, Sanjukta now has over six factories supplying silk garments across the country, and her studio collaborates extensively with local weavers and artisans across Assam. She has also showcased her collections at major platforms, including the New York Fashion Week, Paris Fashion Week, and Milan Fashion Week, and walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival.
From the Mekhela Sador to modern silhouettes, Sanjukta Dutta is finding new ways to tell Assam's textile story
In 2019, Sanjukta’s Assamese silk gown was worn by Top Model UK winner Ingrida Ilgine at Cannes. In 2023, models Ingrida Ilgine and Marika Howard sashayed down the Cannes red carpet in her couture creations. She has also styled Bollywood stars like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Malaika Arora, Sonakshi Sinha, Raveena Tandon, Neena Gupta, Nora Fatehi, Bhumi Pednekar, and Huma Qureshi, among others.
It’s not surprising that her latest collection, Seneh – The Affection, showcased at the recent Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI, created quite a stir with its unique display of intricate Assamese traditional weaves and motifs in very modern silhouettes. Celebrating the timeless beauty of Assamese craftsmanship and the emotions woven into its textile traditions, Seneh, which means affection, is rooted in the warmth of home, memories and belonging. Sanjukta interprets Assam’s rich sartorial heritage in modern silhouettes, choosing a palette of soft neutrals and natural tones, symbolising the golden tone of Assamese Muga silk. Sanjukta talks about the collection in detail and shares how deeply she is committed to the cause of promoting Assamese weaves and craftsmanship.
How does this central theme of love and affection translate into the colours, textures, and moods of the garments?
Love and affection are emotions that connect us to our roots, our families and our cultural identity. With Seneh – The Affection, I wanted to translate these emotions into a visual language through the warmth of Muga-inspired beige, the richness of Assamese silk and the timeless elegance of our traditional weaves. The palette is understated yet deeply expressive, creating a sense of warmth, intimacy, and quiet sophistication. The textures and drapes evoke the comfort of familiarity and the beauty of inherited traditions. I wanted every garment to carry not just aesthetic value, but also a feeling—a sense of belonging, nostalgia and affection that transcends generations.
How have you balanced preserving tradition while appealing to a modern, global audience in this collection?
My philosophy has always been to evolve with tradition, never away from it. The Mekhela Sador is not merely a garment; it is an expression of Assamese identity, craftsmanship and cultural continuity. With Seneh, I have retained the soul of this traditional attire while exploring contemporary silhouettes, versatile styling and a more understated colour palette. I intend to make Assamese attire relevant to women across geographies and generations without diluting its authenticity. I believe that when our traditions are presented with confidence, creativity and respect for their origins, they can find a natural place in the global fashion landscape. I want women everywhere to embrace the Mekhela Sador, experiment with it and wear it with pride.
Working with authentic handlooms like Mulberry and Muga silk requires immense precision, patience and artisan collaboration. What specific hand-weaving techniques or intricate motifs stand out as the heartbeat of this new line?
The heartbeat of Seneh lies in the craftsmanship of our weavers and the distinctive character of Assamese silk. The natural golden-beige lustre of Muga, the softness and sheen of Pat silk, and the fine textures of Mulberry silk each bring a unique quality to the garments. Traditional weaving techniques, intricate borders, delicate motifs and the precision of the weave give Assamese textiles their unmistakable identity. Equally important is the skill required to translate these traditional elements into contemporary designs while preserving the integrity of the fabric. For me, every handwoven piece represents generations of knowledge, patience and dedication. The human hands behind the textile are as important to the collection as the final silhouette.
What inspired the colour story and pattern narratives?
The colour story of Seneh draws primarily from the natural warmth and understated elegance of Muga silk. Its distinctive golden-beige tones represent a quiet richness that does not depend on excessive embellishment to make a statement. I wanted the collection to celebrate the inherent beauty of the textile, allowing the weave, the drape and the details to speak for themselves. The traditional patterns and cultural references provide continuity with our heritage, while the contemporary silhouettes offer a fresh perspective. These elements also lend themselves beautifully to festive and celebratory dressing, where women increasingly seek individuality, elegance and versatility. My approach is to offer an aesthetic that feels rooted yet contemporary, making Assamese silk relevant for special occasions while preserving its timeless appeal.
While the Mekhela Sador remains your core, your label also creates contemporary fusion wear and structured drapes. How does this edit bridge the gap between classic ethnic drape and modern, functional silhouettes?
I see tradition as a living art form that must continue to evolve with the women who wear it. The Mekhela Sador remains central to my design philosophy, but Seneh also explores how the language of Assamese textiles can extend into dresses, skirts, and contemporary silhouettes. By reinterpreting familiar drapes and traditional design elements, I aim to offer women greater freedom of movement, styling and self-expression. Today’s woman moves between professional commitments, social occasions, and personal celebrations, and her clothing must reflect that versatility. I endeavour to create garments that retain the cultural richness of Assamese textiles while feeling natural and relevant in a contemporary wardrobe. The objective is not to modernise tradition by erasing its identity, but to allow that identity to find new expressions.
How has your relationship with these artisan clusters evolved, and how does a collection like Seneh continue to support their sustainable livelihoods?
My relationship with our artisans has grown into something much deeper than a professional association. When I began my journey in 2012, I was driven by a strong desire to contribute to the revival of Assam’s handloom sector and create meaningful opportunities for skilled artisans. Over time, this vision has developed into a community-based endeavour that supports more than 200 families through sustained work and livelihood opportunities. For me, every collection is an opportunity to create demand for authentic Assamese textiles, preserve traditional skills and ensure that the people behind these crafts remain an integral part of the fashion economy. With Seneh, I want to take this responsibility further by introducing Assamese handloom to wider audiences and encouraging greater appreciation for its craftsmanship. Sustainable livelihoods are not created through occasional recognition alone; they require consistent demand, respect for artisans’ skills and the ability to make traditional crafts economically viable. My larger vision is to ensure that our weaving traditions continue to thrive, that younger generations see value in inheriting these skills, and that the pride of Assam’s handloom heritage translates into lasting opportunities for its people.
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