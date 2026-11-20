Nimisha Diwakar’s new collection is a melting point of the energy of Mullick Ghat flower market and the art of design
Kolkata’s iconic flower market, Mullick Ghat, is a sensory overload comprising vivid colours, bustling with many sounds and raw energy. Designer Nimisha Diwakar translated that into a collection so vibrant that it won her the NIF Global GenNext award. Her new collection, Hustle & the Hue, was showcased at the recently concluded Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI with much appreciation from the audience. The young talent from Kolkata translated the coexistence of calm and chaos of the flower markets into a collection rich in craft and visual storytelling. She has used hand-painted batik, an age-old technique, as the mainstay of the edit alongside handwoven noil, hand matka silk, Murshidabad silk and khadi. Intricate French knots, wave tucks, kantha embroidery, beading and aari work introduced tactile depth, bringing together traditional craftsmanship and a contemporary design sensibility. “With Hustle & the Hue, I wanted to capture the feeling of being at Mullick Ghat, where there is so much movement and colour, yet also a certain stillness in the everyday moments,” tells Nimisha, who takes us through the details of the same and shares plans for her label Subbah Studio.
How did you capture the essence of Mullick Ghat’s hustle into a cohesive textile and colour palette?
Mullick Ghat flower market is a world of contrasts. There is an overwhelming burst of colour, constant movement and activity, but if you look closely, there are also moments of stillness and beauty in the everyday. With Hustle & the Hue, I wanted to capture both these feelings through textiles. The colours of marigolds, roses and jasmine informed the palette, while hand-painted batik became a way of translating the market’s visual energy onto fabric. Through our choice of textiles, prints and embroidery, we brought together these different impressions to create a collection that feels vibrant yet considered, much like Kolkata itself.
How do you balance the vibrant, chaotic beauty of a bustling market with structured, high-fashion silhouettes?
For me, the balance lies in allowing the textiles to express the energy of the inspiration while the silhouettes give them direction. The prints and colours in are expressive, so we approached the silhouettes with a contemporary sensibility, paying attention to proportion, construction and movement. I wanted the garments to feel visually interesting without overwhelming the wearer. The idea was to bring together the spontaneity of the market and the thoughtfulness of design, allowing traditional crafts to exist naturally within modern, wearable silhouettes.
Can you share how you experimented with natural or traditional dye processes to achieve these specific floral shades?
Batik was central to our exploration of colour. It is a traditional resist-dyeing technique that lets us create patterns and layers of colour on fabric, making it well suited to translating the details and vibrancy of the flower market. We explored the technique through hand-drawn motifs, using the interplay of colour and pattern to interpret the flowers and the atmosphere of Mullick Ghat.
What inspires your designs?
I am drawn to everyday observations, places, memories and the little details that often go unnoticed. It might be a particular place, a visual detail or a feeling that stays with us. I enjoy exploring how these personal observations can translate into textiles, creating pieces that carry a story while staying contemporary in their expression.
How do you approach sustainability?
For us, sustainability is closely tied to how we think about making clothes. We work with handwoven textiles, traditional crafts and skilled artisans, drawing on techniques such as batik, kantha, and hand embroidery to create pieces with a strong sense of individuality. We are particularly interested in how heritage textiles and crafts can find relevance in contemporary wardrobes rather than being confined to traditional contexts. We want to encourage a more considered relationship with clothing, where the wearer values the material, the craftsmanship and the story behind a garment, and chooses pieces they can treasure beyond a single season.
What’s next for your label?
We want to keep developing our language of prints, textiles and craftsmanship, while exploring new ways to bring Indian textile traditions into contemporary womenswear. We are also looking to expand our presence in India and internationally, connecting with more stores, customers and platforms that appreciate considered design.
What are your fashion forecasts for 2027?
I think 2027 will bring a deeper connection with colour and the emotions it evokes. As times change, I feel people will gravitate toward joyful colours and the vibrancy they bring, especially as we move into summer. Colour carries a certain hope and optimism, and I think we will see that reflected in how people dress. Beyond colour, I hope to see a growing appreciation for individuality, craftsmanship and Indian textiles explored through contemporary silhouettes.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.