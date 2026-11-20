Kolkata’s iconic flower market, Mullick Ghat, is a sensory overload comprising vivid colours, bustling with many sounds and raw energy. Designer Nimisha Diwakar translated that into a collection so vibrant that it won her the NIF Global GenNext award. Her new collection, Hustle & the Hue, was showcased at the recently concluded Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI with much appreciation from the audience. The young talent from Kolkata translated the coexistence of calm and chaos of the flower markets into a collection rich in craft and visual storytelling. She has used hand-painted batik, an age-old technique, as the mainstay of the edit alongside handwoven noil, hand matka silk, Murshidabad silk and khadi. Intricate French knots, wave tucks, kantha embroidery, beading and aari work introduced tactile depth, bringing together traditional craftsmanship and a contemporary design sensibility. “With Hustle & the Hue, I wanted to capture the feeling of being at Mullick Ghat, where there is so much movement and colour, yet also a certain stillness in the everyday moments,” tells Nimisha, who takes us through the details of the same and shares plans for her label Subbah Studio.