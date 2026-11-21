Festive dressing is no longer just about what you wear; it is also about the details that complete the look. And sometimes, that means starting from the ground up. With The Desi Bling, homegrown footwear label Imperfecto puts Indian craftsmanship in the spotlight, reworking traditional embellishments into contemporary sliders. Founded by Manali Jain, the brand brings together statement-making designs, handmade detailing and everyday comfort. For Manali, Imperfecto is also a story of starting over and building something on her own terms. We speak to the founder about finding her feet in the footwear industry, celebrating Indian craftsmanship and making a case for shoes that are anything but ordinary.
“Imperfecto was born from the belief that fashion and comfort should go hand in hand. Our vision is to build an Indian footwear brand with a global outlook, one that draws from our roots but speaks to women across cultures. We design for the way Indian women live, while creating styles that can travel seamlessly across markets, occasions and personal aesthetics,” shares Manali.
The Desi Bling draws inspiration from the colour, texture and richness of Indian festive dressing. “We wanted to translate that celebratory spirit into contemporary sliders featuring pearls, beads and stones. They can be styled with both traditional outfits and modern wardrobes, making statement footwear more accessible beyond special occasions,” she says.
Manali draws heavily from Indian culture for the embellishments. “For instance, Ginna features a three-leaf drop motif inspired by the traditional gondna tattoo (three dots) on the face, which is associated with warding off the evil eye, while Gulabo draws inspiration from kajras. I have always loved pearls for their timeless elegance, but ultimately, every embellishment is chosen to complement the design and the story behind it,” she explains.
Comfort remains central to the brand’s design process. “We use materials such as natural cork, vegan PU leather, denim, canvas and suede, keeping everyday wearability in mind. Our footwear is designed for long days, walking and travel, with a focus on comfort without a break-in period. We believe statement footwear should feel as good as it looks,” adds Manali.
These sliders can easily be paired with straight-fit trousers, denim, dresses or co-ord sets for a contemporary look. They also work beautifully with kurtas and relaxed Indian wear.
Rs 3,999 onwards. Available online.
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