Comfort remains central to the brand’s design process. “We use materials such as natural cork, vegan PU leather, denim, canvas and suede, keeping everyday wearability in mind. Our footwear is designed for long days, walking and travel, with a focus on comfort without a break-in period. We believe statement footwear should feel as good as it looks,” adds Manali.

These sliders can easily be paired with straight-fit trousers, denim, dresses or co-ord sets for a contemporary look. They also work beautifully with kurtas and relaxed Indian wear.

Rs 3,999 onwards. Available online.