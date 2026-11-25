“I love traditional techniques, but I don’t believe they need to be restricted to traditional silhouettes. With Ambika, I explored intricate hand embellishments, textured detailing, tassels and metallic accents, incorporating them into contemporary draped saris, corset-inspired blouses, flowing skirts, capes and modern separates,” she says.

Rimple particularly enjoys experimenting with unconventional materials and combining them with delicate fabrics. “The idea is to create garments that feel luxurious and rooted in Indian artistry, yet effortless enough for the modern woman to wear and style in her own way.”