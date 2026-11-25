Indian mythology meets modern glamour in Ambika, designer Rimple Agrawal's latest occasionwear collection. Inspired by Goddess Chandi and the many facets of feminine strength, the collection explores fluid drapes, sweeping capes, metallic accents and intricate handwork. Rimple talks about translating Indian craftsmanship into contemporary silhouettes and creating occasion wear that makes a statement without compromising on ease.
How Indian Mythology Shapes Rimple Agrawal’s Design Language
“Goddess Chandi is a powerful manifestation of the divine feminine. Indian mythology has always been deeply personal to me, and through my collections, I love exploring the different dimensions of feminine energy. For me, Ambika represents a woman who is powerful yet graceful, fearless yet deeply rooted in her femininity. I wanted to translate that duality into clothing that celebrates strength without compromising on softness,” says Rimple, whose approach has always been to preserve the essence of Indian craftsmanship while reinterpreting how it can be worn today.
“I love traditional techniques, but I don’t believe they need to be restricted to traditional silhouettes. With Ambika, I explored intricate hand embellishments, textured detailing, tassels and metallic accents, incorporating them into contemporary draped saris, corset-inspired blouses, flowing skirts, capes and modern separates,” she says.
Rimple particularly enjoys experimenting with unconventional materials and combining them with delicate fabrics. “The idea is to create garments that feel luxurious and rooted in Indian artistry, yet effortless enough for the modern woman to wear and style in her own way.”
Fluidity has always been an important part of her design language, as she believes a garment should move beautifully with the woman wearing it rather than restrict her movement.
“In Ambika, drapes bring softness and sensuality, while capes introduce drama, movement and a sense of presence. I particularly love the contrast between a structured bustier and a flowing satin skirt, finished with a statement tassel cape. For me, the cape isn’t simply an additional layer. It can transform the entire personality of an outfit. Even with dramatic elements, comfort remains essential. I want women to feel glamorous without having to constantly adjust what they’re wearing,” she explains.
Metallics play an important role in creating Ambika’s mood. Gold and silver accents bring luminosity to the garments, while shades of red and blue add richness and intensity.
“Rather than covering every garment in shine, I prefer creating a focal point, whether it’s an embellished neckline, a detailed belt, textured tassels or a striking surface treatment. This balance between subtle shimmer and statement detailing is what gives the collection its character,” she shares.
Rs 25,000 onwards. Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
@ManuVipin
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