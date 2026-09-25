Modern Maharanis: Vvani Vats fuses royal Indian architecture with contemporary couture

Royal dressing has always been about spectacle, but Vvani Vats is interested in what happens when that spectacle meets the woman of today. With Modern Maharanis: The New Folklore 2026, the designer looks to the architecture of royal India, taking cues from the carved arches and latticework of the jharokha and the jewel-like geometry of jadau. Hand-cut silk, organza, mirrors, cutdana, and zari come together in sharply worked silhouettes that feel less like costume and more like a new kind of occasion dressing. It is a collection where centuries-old craft meets movement, individuality and a distinctly contemporary idea of grandeur.

Why Is Jadau the Key Inspiration for Modern Maharanis?

We speak to the Delhi-based designer about reimagining Indian royalty, the enduring appeal of jadau and the craft behind her latest couture collection.