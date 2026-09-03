Modern grooms embrace refined luxury: Inside Laromani’s timeless Wedding Collection 2026
The modern groom is rewriting the rules of wedding dressing, trading over-the-top embellishment for individuality, comfort and considered craftsmanship. Laromani’s Wedding Collection 2026 reflects this shift with sharp silhouettes, rich fabrics, refined detailing and a more nuanced approach to occasion wear.
How to stand out without outshining the bride
From jewel-toned sherwanis to tailored bandhgalas and contemporary Indo-Western sets, the collection brings heritage into the present. We speak to founder and creative head Akash Jain about changing groom preferences, personalisation, colour and the growing desire for timeless pieces.
How has the modern groom’s approach to wedding dressing changed over the last few years?
Today’s groom is far more involved in curating his wedding wardrobe than ever before. He’s looking for outfits that reflect his personality rather than simply following tradition. Modern grooms want versatility, thoughtful craftsmanship, and garments they can cherish beyond the wedding day while still respecting the richness of Indian heritage.
What are the biggest groomswear trends you’re seeing for the 2026 wedding season?
For 2026, we’re seeing a strong preference for refined luxury over excessive embellishment. Intricate textures, handcrafted details, contemporary silhouettes, layered styling, and rich fabrics are taking centre stage. Grooms are choosing timeless elegance with subtle statement-making elements rather than heavily ornate looks.
Many grooms want to stand out without overshadowing the bride. How do you strike that balance?
Traditionally, bridal wear offered far more variety than menswear. But post-pandemic, grooms have become much more experimental with colours, silhouettes, and craftsmanship. At Laromani, we believe the groom should stand out while still complementing the bride. That’s why we focus on refined dusty tones, muted palettes, and elegant detailing that create a sophisticated presence without overpowering the bridal look. For us, it’s about designing ensembles that celebrate the couple together, not compete for attention.
What inspired the 2026 LAROMANI wedding collection?
At Laromani, every collection begins with the people it’s designed for. Our 2026 wedding collection is inspired by the emotions that define an Indian wedding the chaos, love, laughter, and unforgettable moments shared with family and friends. We wanted to create ensembles that balance comfort with grandeur, allowing every groom to feel confident, effortless, and authentic. Rather than drawing from a single era, the collection celebrates the timeless spirit of modern Indian weddings through refined craftsmanship and contemporary design.
What colours are replacing the traditional ivory and beige this season? Are grooms becoming more adventurous?
Absolutely. While ivory and beige continue to be timeless favourites, we’re seeing growing interest in jewel tones like emerald green, deep wine, royal blue, muted olive, and earthy browns. Grooms are becoming more confident in experimenting with colour, while still preferring shades that remain elegant and sophisticated.
Personalisation has become a big trend. What are the most interesting custom requests you’ve received from clients?
We’ve created everything from customised embroidery featuring wedding dates and initials to motifs inspired by family traditions and meaningful symbols. Many clients also enjoy adding bespoke linings, personalised monograms, or unique colour combinations that make their ensemble truly one of a kind while maintaining a refined aesthetic.
Comfort is becoming as important as style. How do you ensure elaborate occasionwear remains easy to wear for long celebrations?
Comfort has always been at the heart of our design philosophy. We believe true luxury lies in feeling as good as you look. Every ensemble is thoughtfully crafted with lightweight construction, refined tailoring, and carefully selected fabrics, ensuring ease of movement through long wedding celebrations. Our goal is to create occasionwear that feels effortless to wear while maintaining the grandeur and craftsmanship that define the Laromani aesthetic.
If a groom could invest in just one timeless piece from the collection, what would you recommend and why?
A beautifully tailored sherwani in a classic silhouette is always a worthwhile investment. When crafted with premium fabrics and timeless craftsmanship, it remains relevant across generations and can be styled differently for future celebrations, making it both sentimental and enduring.
What’s one groomswear trend you think is overdone?
Overly embellished outfits created purely for visual impact often overshadow the wearer. We believe true luxury lies in thoughtful craftsmanship, balanced detailing, and timeless design. Trends may come and go, but elegance never goes out of style.
Rs 25,000 onwards. Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
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