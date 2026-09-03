Modern grooms embrace refined luxury: Inside Laromani’s timeless Wedding Collection 2026

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Traditionally, bridal wear offered far more variety than menswear. But post-pandemic, grooms have become much more experimental with colours, silhouettes, and craftsmanship. At Laromani, we believe the groom should stand out while still complementing the bride. That’s why we focus on refined dusty tones, muted palettes, and elegant detailing that create a sophisticated presence without overpowering the bridal look. For us, it’s about designing ensembles that celebrate the couple together, not compete for attention.