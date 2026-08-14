Seema Gujral’s Ever After reimagines the modern Indian bride with romantic, heirloom-worthy couture
Seema Gujral is known for her contemporary bridal wear that blends traditional Indian craftsmanship with modern aesthetics. She is best known for making heavy, intricate surface embellishments look light, fluid, and wearable.
Her latest collection, Ever After, is the brand’s most expansive bridal collection to date. Inspired by the idea of a modern fairytale, the collection celebrates craftsmanship while creating a complete vision for the contemporary wedding.
Seema Gujral on the modern bride and the return of romance
The designer talks to us about trends in bridal couture, the evolution of the modern Indian bride, working with softer metallics, and more. Excerpts:
Brides today are increasingly looking for versatility. How has that changed the way you design bridal couture compared to five years ago?
Bridal couture today is less about following tradition and more about celebrating individuality. Every bride approaches her wedding differently, so versatility, for us, means offering a wider expression of bridal dressing rather than simplifying it. With Ever After, we have designed for different personalities and preferences while remaining true to the rich craftsmanship, intricate embroidery, and sense of grandeur that define our brand.
What bridal trends do you think will define 2026?
For me, 2026 is about a return to romance and celebration. Brides are embracing the grandeur of weddings again through regal silhouettes and meaningful details that honour tradition. Rather than following trends, I think the focus is shifting towards creating a wardrobe that feels deeply personal and timeless.
When you are creating a new bridal collection, do you begin with the embroidery, the silhouette, the textile, or the story?
It always starts with an emotion, but I do not like to define everything from the outset. We let creativity run freely and see where it takes us, exploring different embroideries, silhouettes, fabrics, and colours. As the collection evolves, every element naturally finds its place within the original story.
Is there a particular piece in Ever After that was the most technically challenging to create?
The most challenging part was not a single piece; it was achieving the level of intricacy we envisioned across the entire collection. Every embroidery is developed layer by layer, often combining multiple techniques and materials within one garment. That process requires immense precision, patience, and collaboration between our artisans and design team.
While classic reds remain timeless, we are seeing brides embrace unexpected hues. Which colours are you personally excited about for the coming wedding season, and why?
Classic reds will always be iconic, but I am increasingly drawn to softer metallics such as antique gold and champagne, as well as earthy greens and warm ivories. These colours feel quietly luxurious and allow the richness of the embroidery and craftsmanship to take centre stage.
How do you design couture that remains relevant beyond the wedding day?
For me, longevity is more important than versatility. We design pieces that transcend trends, so they remain beautiful and meaningful for years to come. As a bride’s personal style evolves, timeless craftsmanship allows these pieces to be reinterpreted in new ways, whether by restyling individual elements or pairing them differently for future celebrations. At the same time, the true value of bridal couture lies in its craftsmanship, emotional significance, and its ability to become an heirloom that can be treasured for generations.
After so many bridal collections, what continues to excite and challenge you creatively?
What excites me most is that creativity has no finish line. Every collection is a chance to experiment, challenge ourselves, and discover new possibilities while honouring the craftsmanship that has always been at the heart of the brand. That balance between evolution and tradition continues to inspire me.
Price on request. Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
@ManuVipin
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