Seema Gujral’s Ever After reimagines the modern Indian bride with romantic, heirloom-worthy couture

Seema Gujral is known for her contemporary bridal wear that blends traditional Indian craftsmanship with modern aesthetics. She is best known for making heavy, intricate surface embellishments look light, fluid, and wearable.

Her latest collection, Ever After, is the brand’s most expansive bridal collection to date. Inspired by the idea of a modern fairytale, the collection celebrates craftsmanship while creating a complete vision for the contemporary wedding.

Seema Gujral on the modern bride and the return of romance

The designer talks to us about trends in bridal couture, the evolution of the modern Indian bride, working with softer metallics, and more. Excerpts: