A freedom fighter, a love story and a bowl of curry—Jajaabor’s latest collection has an unusual story to tell. Inspired by revolutionary Rash Behari Bose’s journey from Bengal to Japan, The Other Bose—A Taste of Love and Revolution explores the meeting of two cultures through fashion. Presented in London with Oxford Fashion Studio, the collection brings together Japanese minimalism and Bengali craftsmanship, pairing kimono-inspired silhouettes with jamdani, kantha and sashiko.

Jajaabor’s The Other Bose: The Story Behind the Collection

At its heart is the story of Indo Karii, an Indian curry that travelled to Japan and became a symbol of love, migration and cultural exchange. Founded by Kanika Sachdev and Neelanjan Ghosh, Jajaabor—meaning “nomad” in Assamese—was born from a desire to discover stories, cultures, crafts and places and weave them into a contemporary expression of fashion. Neelanjan tells us how history, food and craftsmanship came together in this collection.