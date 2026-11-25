Fashion is about making an entrance, and Kritika Jain is turning up the volume with The Unhour. The latest collection from her East Delhi-based label KayJay marks a shift towards more dramatic dressing, with sculptural cocktail gowns, sharp power suits and couture-inspired detailing. She wanted to explore a stronger, more dramatic design language while adding a subtle hint of couture to her work. She talks about finding her design voice, making fashion personal and taking the label in a bolder direction. “This collection is about confidence, individuality, and making an impression. It’s the beginning of an exciting new direction for the brand,” says Kritika.

The Unhour: A new design direction for KayJay