Fashion is about making an entrance, and Kritika Jain is turning up the volume with The Unhour. The latest collection from her East Delhi-based label KayJay marks a shift towards more dramatic dressing, with sculptural cocktail gowns, sharp power suits and couture-inspired detailing. She wanted to explore a stronger, more dramatic design language while adding a subtle hint of couture to her work. She talks about finding her design voice, making fashion personal and taking the label in a bolder direction. “This collection is about confidence, individuality, and making an impression. It’s the beginning of an exciting new direction for the brand,” says Kritika.
The Unhour: A new design direction for KayJay
Her design aesthetic is feminine and contemporary, with a strong emphasis on silhouettes and bold details. “I love creating pieces that have a certain presence—outfits that make you feel like the main character the moment you walk into a room. At the same time, wearability is important to me. Whether it’s a dramatic cocktail gown or a structured power suit, I want every piece to feel distinctive while allowing the woman wearing it to express her own personality,” explains Kritika.
The label’s earlier collections largely focused on occasion wear, but The Unhour is more statement-driven. Kritika says it is a natural evolution for the brand. “We’re also beginning to explore a more couture-inspired approach through premium fabrics, intricate detailing and distinctive silhouettes. It’s a glimpse into the design direction I’d love to explore more deeply in the future,” she shares.
To ensure that each outfit fits different body types, she focuses on customisation, which is an important part of the brand‘s philosophy. “We work with clients to adapt our designs to their measurements, preferences and comfort. Whether it’s adjusting the size, modifying the length or adding sleeves, we want the final garment to feel right for the individual. Especially with statement pieces and structured power suits, the fit plays a crucial role in how the garment looks and how confidently a woman carries herself in it,” says Kritika.
Customisation offers clients the flexibility to personalise designs in several ways, including changing colours, adjusting sizes and lengths, and adding sleeves according to their preferences.
The Unhour features a rich, deeper colour palette, with shades of black, navy, burgundy and wine that complement the mood of the season. The collection also features premium fabrics, including pure silk satin and tissue, alongside Chantilly lace with tone-on-tone embroidery.
So, what is her advice when it comes to styling the pieces for different occasions? Versatility is a key element of The Unhour, particularly when it comes to power suits and blazer sets. They can be styled for a boardroom meeting with understated accessories and classic footwear, then transformed for an evening event with statement jewellery, heels and a bold lip. The cocktail gowns are designed to make an impact at celebrations, formal gatherings and evening occasions. Ultimately, Kritika wants women to have pieces that allow them to move confidently between different settings while expressing their personal style.
Rs 5,000 onwards. Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
@ManuVipin
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