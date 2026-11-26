Surily G’s Maharani edit turns pre-wedding occasion into an opulent expression of craftsmanship
Surily DP Goel’s contemporary Indian occasion wear label Surily G is famed for modern silhouettes, intricate craftsmanship and distinctly feminine design language. Its new collection Maharani, the latest chapter of Surily’s five-part collection, Modern Heirlooms 2026, draws inspiration from the ornate artistry of the Baroque era and the timeless elegance of Victorian fashion.
The outfits have an interplay of elaborate embellishments, rich textures and statement-making silhouettes. Intricate marodi embroidery enriched with delicate pearls, mirrors and gold accents lend depth and dimension to each ensemble. The collection balances ornate craftsmanship with contemporary silhouettes. A striking palette of black and gold, ivory and gold, alongside vibrant multicoloured combinations, further enhances its regal character. Surily takes us through the same.
What was the idea behind this collection?
The idea was to explore the grandeur of regal dressing through a contemporary lens. I wanted to draw inspiration from the ornate artistry of the Baroque era and the timeless elegance of Victorian fashion, while interpreting these influences through my own design language. It is designed for the woman who enjoys dressing up, embraces individuality, and wants to make a statement at celebrations, particularly sangeet evenings.
How different is this collection from your previous ones?
Maharani has a more opulent and dramatic aesthetic compared to some of my earlier collections. It explores a richer design language, with a strong emphasis on marodi embroidery, elaborate embellishments and the influence of Baroque and Victorian fashion. While the collection has a distinctly regal character, it still retains the youthful, feminine and slightly unconventional sensibility that is central to Surily G.
How did you balance the regal, structured weight of Baroque and Victorian aesthetics with the fluid ease required for a modern sangeet dance floor?
For me, it was important that the garments felt as good to wear as they looked. While the inspiration is rooted in the grandeur of Baroque and Victorian aesthetics, I wanted the silhouettes to remain contemporary, feminine and easy to carry. We have explored a variety of styles, including shararas, kaftans, and corsets, allowing the collection to have a sense of drama without feeling overly restrictive.
How did you reimagine marodi embroidery and enrich with modern elements like pearls, mirrors, and gold accents?
Marodi embroidery forms the foundation of Maharani, and I wanted to highlight its intricacy while giving it a more contemporary expression. We brought in elements like pearls, mirrors and gold accents to add depth, texture and dimension to the embroidery. The interplay of these details enhances the richness of the garments while complementing the Baroque and Victorian influences that run through the collection. The intention was to celebrate the beauty of traditional craftsmanship while making it feel relevant to the modern woman’s wardrobe.
How do you see today’s brides and wedding guests styling themselves nowadays?
I think today’s brides and wedding guests are looking for a balance of style, comfort and sensuality. They no longer want to feel overly dressed up; instead, the focus is on choosing pieces that complement their bodies, with colours and silhouettes that reflect their personal style while allowing them to feel comfortable and confident. After all, they want to be able to enjoy the celebrations and dance the night away. I believe the key is to invest in one timeless statement piece that creates a sense of occasion, while keeping the rest of the look effortless and understated.
Tell us about your design inspirations and personal fashion choices.
My design inspiration comes from just about anything and everything. I don’t consciously seek inspiration; I think it is often absorbed subconsciously. It could come from nature, architecture, geometry or symmetry, or even my travels and the colours I encounter along the way. I find it difficult to pinpoint a single source of inspiration, as it is an ever-evolving process and something that continues to develop with my work. When it comes to my personal style, I am fortunate to be constantly surrounded by beautiful fabrics and intricate embroideries, so I tend to keep my own dressing relatively simple. I gravitate towards solid colours and understated looks, although I also enjoy experimenting with a more bohemian aesthetic. I like having the freedom to move between the two, depending on how I feel and how I want to express myself.
What are some bridal and festive wardrobe must haves?
A pre-draped sari, a beautifully structured corset, a statement jacket, a versatile dupatta and a draped skirt are key wardrobe staples.
Do you have any upcoming collections?
We still have two more chapters to unveil as part of Modern Heirlooms. The upcoming collections, Prism and Elan, will explore more cocktail and reception-focused dressing, with a range of pieces suited to celebratory occasions. Both collections are scheduled to be released towards the end of the year.
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