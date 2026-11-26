Surily DP Goel’s contemporary Indian occasion wear label Surily G is famed for modern silhouettes, intricate craftsmanship and distinctly feminine design language. Its new collection Maharani, the latest chapter of Surily’s five-part collection, Modern Heirlooms 2026, draws inspiration from the ornate artistry of the Baroque era and the timeless elegance of Victorian fashion.

The outfits have an interplay of elaborate embellishments, rich textures and statement-making silhouettes. Intricate marodi embroidery enriched with delicate pearls, mirrors and gold accents lend depth and dimension to each ensemble. The collection balances ornate craftsmanship with contemporary silhouettes. A striking palette of black and gold, ivory and gold, alongside vibrant multicoloured combinations, further enhances its regal character. Surily takes us through the same.