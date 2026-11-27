Kritika Khurana’s debut jewellery collections reflect the lunar and solar sheen
Fashion and lifestyle creator Kritika Khurana, popularly known as That Boho Girl, has launched her debut jewellery label, Kritika Khurana Jewels. Rooted in her decade-long journey in fashion and styling, the label brings together bold silhouettes, sculptural designs and Indian craftsmanship. Its debut collections, Luna and Solaris, explore distinct silver and gold aesthetics, with statement pieces designed to be styled and layered in individual ways. Kritika takes us through the same.
What inspired you to launch a label?
Jewellery has always been the most personal part of my style. Over the years, I collected pieces on my travels, mixed them and layered them, and I kept wishing I could find more of what I loved. After a decade of creating looks, making the pieces that define them felt like the natural next step. Styling taught me that one strong piece can change an entire outfit, so every design is made to stand out on its own and to layer well with others.
What’s the vision behind Luna and Solaris?
Luna is my modern take on silver: silver-plated, with fluid lines, sculptural shapes and an edge you can wear every day. Solaris is warm, rich and rooted in Indian design, with gold finishes and expressive forms. They are two moods, and I wanted the freedom to move between them. They also look beautiful worn together, because I’ve never believed you have to pick one. Blending sculptural silhouettes with Indian craftsmanship, and working with artisans, every piece brings these bold designs to life. I have designed shapes that are a little unconventional, and they bring texture, finish and an attention to detail that a machine can’t match. It has been a true collaboration with artisans and I’ve learnt so much from them.
What are your top tips for mixing statement pieces with everyday wear?
Let one piece lead. A bold necklace or sculptural earrings can carry a plain tee or shirt on their own. Layer chains of different lengths and textures so they don’t tangle and each one shows. Mix silver and gold without overthinking it. If you’re stacking rings or bangles, keep the rest of the look simple.
What are your trend predictions for the upcoming season?
Sculptural, almost wearable-art pieces, mixed metals, chunky, hammered textures, layered necklaces, chokers with detachable elements you can restyle, all this will be trending. More than any single trend, though, the big shift is towards jewellery that reflects who you are, not just the occasion.
Any styling tips for Gen Z this winter festive season?
A pair of statement earrings with a high neck or a turtleneck. Layer gold necklaces over a simple kurta. Put one bold bangle with a sari or a co-ord. Try silver with ethnic wear; it feels fresh and unexpected. Re-wear the same pieces in new ways across functions. That’s smarter and more you.
What are some jewellery wardrobe must-haves?
A pair of statement earrings, a layering necklace, a sculptural bangle or cuff and choker.
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