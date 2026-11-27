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Luna is my modern take on silver: silver-plated, with fluid lines, sculptural shapes and an edge you can wear every day. Solaris is warm, rich and rooted in Indian design, with gold finishes and expressive forms. They are two moods, and I wanted the freedom to move between them. They also look beautiful worn together, because I’ve never believed you have to pick one. Blending sculptural silhouettes with Indian craftsmanship, and working with artisans, every piece brings these bold designs to life. I have designed shapes that are a little unconventional, and they bring texture, finish and an attention to detail that a machine can’t match. It has been a true collaboration with artisans and I’ve learnt so much from them.