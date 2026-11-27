Somya Goyal explores nature and impermanence through Ilume
Designer Somya Goyal showcased her latest collection, Ilume, at Lakme Fashion Week in collaboration with FDCI, in October. The edit is inspired by natural elements and the philosophy of impermanence. Bringing together sculptural silhouettes, handwoven textiles and innovative surface techniques, it celebrates the beauty of letting go through a contemporary expression of luxury.
The collection’s palette moves between lightness, depth, and stillness. Yellow symbolises the warm sun and the promise of new beginnings, while off-white evokes the freedom and weightlessness of air. Deep cobalt reflects water’s fluidity, brick captures the warmth of fire and embers, and sage olive represents the enduring nature of earth and stone. Navy brings a sense of quiet closure. Silks, satins, cottons and carefully considered fabric blends have been employed for the sculptural silhouettes and architectural construction.
Combining viscose, silk and the label’s signature transparent cords, the textiles feature checks, stripes and linear patterns woven directly into the fabric. Somya takes us through the same.
How did you translate such an abstract, philosophical concept into tangible, wearable luxury on the runway?
Honestly, I began with texture. I kept asking myself how a feeling could become something you can actually touch. The colours came from there. Yellow is the sun, off-white is air, cobalt is water, terracotta is ember, sage olive is earth, and navy is ash. After that, the materials did a lot of the talking for me. Satin cords, transparent cords, and old stitching threads. Each one says something different.
How do you balance structural architecture in garments with the fluid, ever-changing patterns found in nature?
It always starts with tailoring. We spend a lot of time at the pattern table getting the proportions, panels and lines right, and the fabric shapes the silhouette from there. The softness comes through the materials. Silks, satins and cottons, because they move so well, and then hand-worked textures on top, which add depth without making anything feel stiff.
Which specific textile technique or experimentation stands out as the core anchor of this collection?
The hand-woven textiles, for sure. Some are woven entirely by hand with a weaving cluster, and every thread is planned before we begin. One of them brings together viscose, silk and our own transparent cords in different colours. The cords create the checks, stripes and lines, and it’s all done by hand. Nothing is printed, nothing is machine-made. We also hand-quilt with leftover stitching threads, again with no machine, and it gives the surface a raised, almost sculpted feel.
How does Ilume incorporate sustainable practices or mindful craftsmanship into its luxury narrative?
For us, it’s part of how we work, not something we add on. The stitching threads are leftovers from our earlier collections. They weren’t being used anywhere else, so we picked them out one strand at a time and gave them a second life. Everything is slow and handmade, which means no two pieces turn out exactly alike. We also plan our materials carefully so there’s very little waste, and we design pieces to last, with lifelong repair services.
Where do you see this design narrative heading in upcoming seasons?
More experimenting with materials, I think. Our cords have already gone from PVC to horsehair, jute, cotton and satin, and I’m not done yet. You’ll see more handwork and more play between texture, structure and shape.
What are some winter festive trends?
Deeper, earthier colours. Cobalt, navy, terracotta and sage olive, lifted with a little off-white and yellow. Texture is a big one too, whether that’s hand-woven fabric, quilting or embroidery, worn with clean, well-cut tailoring.
What are your design inspirations?
Something quite small. I was chatting with a friend about an ad where a mother asks her child to describe sunlight, and he just says words like warm and bright. They do the same for different places in nature, and it stayed with me. Nobody is trying to sound clever; they just say how it feels. That’s how I think about colour. Yellow is warm and bright, like a fresh morning, and every other shade came from asking the same question. Nature is our language, and I’m drawn to things that time has softened, like old stone and the last glow of an ember.
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