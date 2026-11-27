Designer Somya Goyal showcased her latest collection, Ilume, at Lakme Fashion Week in collaboration with FDCI, in October. The edit is inspired by natural elements and the philosophy of impermanence. Bringing together sculptural silhouettes, handwoven textiles and innovative surface techniques, it celebrates the beauty of letting go through a contemporary expression of luxury.

The collection’s palette moves between lightness, depth, and stillness. Yellow symbolises the warm sun and the promise of new beginnings, while off-white evokes the freedom and weightlessness of air. Deep cobalt reflects water’s fluidity, brick captures the warmth of fire and embers, and sage olive represents the enduring nature of earth and stone. Navy brings a sense of quiet closure. Silks, satins, cottons and carefully considered fabric blends have been employed for the sculptural silhouettes and architectural construction.

Combining viscose, silk and the label’s signature transparent cords, the textiles feature checks, stripes and linear patterns woven directly into the fabric. Somya takes us through the same.