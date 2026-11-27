While the pieces work beautifully with saris, lehengas and festive dressing, a dramatic polki necklace can also be paired with a crisp white shirt, statement earrings with tailoring, or a cuff worn in the middle of the day.

“Beautiful jewellery shouldn’t have to wait for a wedding invitation. Sometimes the jewellery is what creates the occasion. We have explored polki-inspired aesthetics before through our signature mirror work, but this is the first time hand-cut polki itself becomes central to the collection. It gives us a new way to engage with Indian craftsmanship and heritage while staying true to the experimentation and boldness that have always defined us,” she says.

Rs 4,499 onwards. Available online.