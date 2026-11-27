Traditional Indian jewellery gets a fresh attitude with Isharya’s latest collection, Maharani-ish. Centred on hand-cut polki, the collection reworks royal motifs through bold proportions, playful details and a contemporary design language. In conversation, co-founder Gauri Tandon talks about bringing traditional craftsmanship into the present and why statement jewellery need not wait for a special occasion.
Isharya explores hand-cut polki in its latest jewellery collection
“Indian art, culture and craftsmanship have always been part of Isharya’s design language, but with Maharani-ish, we wanted to explore that world more deeply through hand-cut polki,” says Gauri about the first collection from the brand where polki itself takes centre stage. With this collection, Isharya brings its sense of scale, colour, wit and experimentation to the craft. “The idea was to celebrate polki’s richness and history while making it feel relevant to the way women want to wear jewellery now,” shares Gauri.
Maharani-ish is the brand’s slightly irreverent take on royalty. While Gauri loves the grandeur, confidence and visual language of the Maharani, she didn’t want the collection to feel ceremonial or overly serious. “The ‘-ish’ changes everything. It turns Maharani into an attitude rather than a title. To be Maharani-ish is to be confident, expressive, perhaps a little dramatic, and completely comfortable making your own rules. You can have the jewels without the protocol,” explains Gauri.
To reinterpret classic Maharani jewellery motifs for a contemporary audience, the brand looked at the visual vocabulary of Indian royalty—crowns, crests, fans, animals, coins and ceremonial forms—and then deliberately played with them. Rather than reproduce these motifs faithfully, it changed their scale, proportions and context. “A crown can become a bold cuff or statement motif; something historically formal can suddenly feel playful or unexpected. That tension between the familiar and the surprising is very much at the heart of Maharani-ish,” says Gauri, adding that the brand is not trying to recreate heirloom polki. “We are creating an Isharya interpretation of it—rooted in craftsmanship, but freer in attitude,” she says.
While the pieces work beautifully with saris, lehengas and festive dressing, a dramatic polki necklace can also be paired with a crisp white shirt, statement earrings with tailoring, or a cuff worn in the middle of the day.
“Beautiful jewellery shouldn’t have to wait for a wedding invitation. Sometimes the jewellery is what creates the occasion. We have explored polki-inspired aesthetics before through our signature mirror work, but this is the first time hand-cut polki itself becomes central to the collection. It gives us a new way to engage with Indian craftsmanship and heritage while staying true to the experimentation and boldness that have always defined us,” she says.
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