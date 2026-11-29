“For a long time, jewellery has been associated with milestones and special occasions. We saw an opportunity to challenge that perception. Fine jewellery should be something people enjoy wearing every day, rather than something reserved for a particular event. At UNTAME, we design around contemporary lifestyles, creating pieces that are versatile, distinctive and easy to incorporate into everyday dressing. Our belief is simple: jewellery doesn’t need an occasion; it simply needs to be worn,” says Sayam.

He observes that changing lifestyles and consumer preferences are influencing buying behaviour. Consumers today are increasingly design-conscious and value versatility. “They want jewellery that transitions effortlessly across different settings, from everyday dressing and workwear to evenings and celebrations. Layering, stacking and combining different styles are becoming increasingly popular,” he says.