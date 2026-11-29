Fine jewellery is stepping out of the safe, special-occasion box. With UNTAME, diamonds become part of everyday dressing, moving from workwear to street style and evening looks. Co-founder Sayam Shah talks about changing consumer preferences, the rise of self-purchasing and how the brand is redefining contemporary diamond jewellery through individuality and unconventional design.
Why diamond jewellery is moving beyond special occasions
“For a long time, jewellery has been associated with milestones and special occasions. We saw an opportunity to challenge that perception. Fine jewellery should be something people enjoy wearing every day, rather than something reserved for a particular event. At UNTAME, we design around contemporary lifestyles, creating pieces that are versatile, distinctive and easy to incorporate into everyday dressing. Our belief is simple: jewellery doesn’t need an occasion; it simply needs to be worn,” says Sayam.
He observes that changing lifestyles and consumer preferences are influencing buying behaviour. Consumers today are increasingly design-conscious and value versatility. “They want jewellery that transitions effortlessly across different settings, from everyday dressing and workwear to evenings and celebrations. Layering, stacking and combining different styles are becoming increasingly popular,” he says.
He also sees a shift towards self-purchasing, with consumers choosing jewellery based on their own preferences rather than waiting for traditional gifting occasions. “This is making fine jewellery a more integral part of everyday wardrobes,” he adds.
The brand’s collections represent distinct design expressions within UNTAME. While Hip Hop draws inspiration from street culture and statement styling, with bold and unconventional designs, Wire explores a contemporary approach to gold through distinctive forms and structures. Luce D’Oro brings Italian design sensibilities to India, offering a refined expression of gold and contemporary luxury. CAM reimagines everyday gold jewellery, giving familiar designs a fresh identity through modern styling.
“We believe the definition of everyday jewellery is constantly evolving. Not too long ago, stacking multiple rings or bracelets was largely considered a statement; today, it has become an integral part of everyday styling. Similarly, men are increasingly embracing tennis necklaces and more expressive chains alongside traditional gold chains. As fashion evolves, consumer preferences also change,” says Sayam.
He sees contemporary diamond jewellery becoming more experimental, individualistic and inclusive. “Boundaries between men’s and women’s jewellery are becoming less relevant, with consumers increasingly exploring unconventional designs, mixed materials and new ways of wearing diamonds. Personalisation will also play a significant role as people seek pieces that reflect their identity rather than simply follow established conventions,” he signs off.
Price on request. Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
@ManuVipin
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