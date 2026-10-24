Bored with classic hoop earrings? This label has non-circular options with gemstones

“The hoop earring is one of the most enduring, universal staples in jewellery history. Almost everyone owns a pair. We wanted to challenge the conventional notion of what a hoop earring has to look like, moving beyond standard circular metal bands with stones merely studded along the surface. Uncircle was born out of the desire to bring architectural intrigue and rich colour to an everyday icon,” says Aditi Daga, co-founder of Angara.

For Aditi, moving away from traditional designs allowed her to explore tension, geometry and negative space. “We realised that the essence of a hoop lies in how it frames the face and moves with the wearer, not strictly in its roundness. By breaking away from the standard circle, we could treat each silhouette almost like a miniature piece of wearable sculpture,” she explains.