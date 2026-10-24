Bored with classic hoop earrings? This label has non-circular options with gemstones

Angara has launched its latest line, the Uncircle Collection—a fresh, sculptural take on the classic hoop. Reimagining one of jewellery’s most enduring icons, the collection features 11 distinctive, non-circular silhouettes: Pear, Heart, Octagon, Cushion, Paperclip, Triangle, Kite, Soft Shield, Squircle, Horseshoe and Half Moon. In an innovative design detail, each hoop is intentionally crafted with an open form, where the gemstone itself completes the silhouette rather than being set onto a traditional circular band.
The Sculptural Design Philosophy Behind Angara Uncircle
“The hoop earring is one of the most enduring, universal staples in jewellery history. Almost everyone owns a pair. We wanted to challenge the conventional notion of what a hoop earring has to look like, moving beyond standard circular metal bands with stones merely studded along the surface. Uncircle was born out of the desire to bring architectural intrigue and rich colour to an everyday icon,” says Aditi Daga, co-founder of Angara.
For Aditi, moving away from traditional designs allowed her to explore tension, geometry and negative space. “We realised that the essence of a hoop lies in how it frames the face and moves with the wearer, not strictly in its roundness. By breaking away from the standard circle, we could treat each silhouette almost like a miniature piece of wearable sculpture,” she explains.
The collection ranges from clean, modern minimalism to playful, organic forms. Each shape was chosen for its distinct structural personality.
“Some silhouettes, like the Paperclip and Squircle, lean into modern chic and architectural balance. Others, like the Kite, Triangle and Soft Shield, bring sharp, deliberate angles. Then shapes like the Heart, Pear and Horseshoe introduce softer, contoured lines. Wearers will be able to find a silhouette that truly resonates with their personal style,” says Aditi.
In Uncircle, the gemstone is structurally essential to the silhouette rather than merely an embellishment. “Every design is intentionally left open, with the negative space resolved by the stone itself. To make this dialogue seamless, each silhouette is thoughtfully paired with a gemstone cut that complements its geometry—a round stone completes the curve of the Half Moon, an elongated pear balances the dramatic lines of the Kite, and an east-west oval finishes the elongated profile of the Paperclip. It turns the gemstone into an integral part of the architecture,” Aditi notes.
The hoops can be styled for both casual outings and special occasions. “For everyday wear or a casual day out, a single pair—like the Squircle—adds a sharp, intentional pop of colour and shape to a crisp shirt, denim or knitwear. For evenings and special occasions, the graphic silhouettes catch the light beautifully and create an immediate conversational focal point. They also lend themselves effortlessly to modern, curated ear stacks, pairing seamlessly with micro-studs or huggies,” she adds.
Bringing Angara’s expertise in coloured gemstones to an everyday staple, the collection is available in 10 gemstone options, including sapphires, emeralds, rubies, aquamarines and diamonds.
Rs 45,000 onwards. Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
@ManuVipin
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