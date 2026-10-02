Azurina’s festive line blends hidden charms and mindful luxury

Azurina’s festive collection, Talisman, is inspired by the universal tradition of carrying a little luck. “Symbols of luck and protection are such a beautiful part of cultures around the world, including our own. We wear them as necklaces and bracelets, hang them in our homes and give them to people we love. I liked the idea of taking that familiar tradition and translating it into sleepwear and loungewear,” says founder Dipu Krishnamurthi, as we know more.