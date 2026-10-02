Azurina’s festive line blends hidden charms and mindful luxury
Azurina’s festive collection, Talisman, is inspired by the universal tradition of carrying a little luck. “Symbols of luck and protection are such a beautiful part of cultures around the world, including our own. We wear them as necklaces and bracelets, hang them in our homes and give them to people we love. I liked the idea of taking that familiar tradition and translating it into sleepwear and loungewear,” says founder Dipu Krishnamurthi, as we know more.
How did you select the symbols featured in the collection?
These are symbols I tend to surround myself with anyway. I have evil eyes, Hamsas and other little talismans around my home and in the jewellery I wear. I was drawn to symbols that felt familiar to me, but that also came from different traditions and carried this universal idea of wishing someone well.
How many different symbols or motifs appear across the collection? Are there particular symbols that have a personal significance for you?
The collection has four talismanic symbols: lemons and chillies in Romance, the Hamsa in Heritage, four-leaf clovers in Clover Cranes, and evil eyes in Blue-Eyed Cranes. I don’t think I have a favourite. What I love is that they come from different traditions but essentially express the same human instinct — the desire for luck, protection and good things for the people we care about.
How did you ensure these cultural references felt considered rather than decorative?
We didn’t want to place traditional symbols onto garments as decoration. They had to become part of the visual language. So the symbols were worked directly into the artwork, sometimes quite subtly. At first glance, you see a floral, paisley or crane print. When you look more closely, you discover the talisman hidden within it.
What silhouettes make up Talisman?
There are over 15 looks, including pyjama sets, tunic sets, kaftans, nightgowns, and robes. We wanted enough variety for the collection to move naturally between sleepwear, lounging, entertaining at home and gifting. We’ve introduced multiple robes in this collection. That’s new for us.
What does the colour palette look like?
The palette follows the personalities of the three women who inspired the prints. The Sophisticated Bride is expressed through rich jewel tones; emerald and sapphire. The Traditional Bride has a deep, almost ceremonial burgundy. Romance is softer and warmer, built around pinks and botanical tones. They are festive colours, but deliberately not overtly festive.
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