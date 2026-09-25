Inside the Anu Merton and Needledust collaboration that turns footwear into fine jewellery

Jewellery designer Anu Merton and Shirin Mann’s designer footwear label Needledust have come together for a limited edition. It explores what happens when two crafts, jewellery making and jutti making, are melded.

Anu Merton and Needledust launch limited edition jewellery footwear

“I have always believed that footwear deserves the same reverence as jewellery. It completes a look, but more importantly, it carries emotion. The idea wasn’t to embellish a shoe with jewellery; it was to create something that possessed the same sense of permanence and desirability,” says Shirin.

The collaboration evolved over nine months, resulting in a collection that feels like an extension of a jewellery box, bringing together traditional embroidery with pearls, coloured stones, kundan work, moti piroi, hand-set stones, jewellery motifs and bespoke jewellery components.

We spoke with Shirin and Anu about the same.