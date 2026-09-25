Inside the Anu Merton and Needledust collaboration that turns footwear into fine jewellery
Jewellery designer Anu Merton and Shirin Mann’s designer footwear label Needledust have come together for a limited edition. It explores what happens when two crafts, jewellery making and jutti making, are melded.
Anu Merton and Needledust launch limited edition jewellery footwear
“I have always believed that footwear deserves the same reverence as jewellery. It completes a look, but more importantly, it carries emotion. The idea wasn’t to embellish a shoe with jewellery; it was to create something that possessed the same sense of permanence and desirability,” says Shirin.
The collaboration evolved over nine months, resulting in a collection that feels like an extension of a jewellery box, bringing together traditional embroidery with pearls, coloured stones, kundan work, moti piroi, hand-set stones, jewellery motifs and bespoke jewellery components.
We spoke with Shirin and Anu about the same.
How did the idea of bringing footwear and fine jewellery together for this collaboration come about?
Shirin: The idea came from a shared interest in craftsmanship and the emotional value we place on both jewellery and footwear. We wanted to explore how the detailing and richness of jewellery could translate onto footwear while still respecting the character of the jutti.
What were the biggest creative challenges in adapting traditional jewellery craftsmanship onto footwear silhouettes?
Anu: The biggest consideration was wearability. Jewellery elements behave very differently when used on footwear, which is constantly moving and has to withstand much more wear. We had to think about how each component would sit on the foot, how it would move and how we could maintain the intricacy of the detailing without making the footwear uncomfortable or too delicate. That balance between craftsmanship and functionality was an important part of the process.
How do you see consumers styling these pieces?
Shirin: The pieces have enough detail to complement a wedding or festive look, but they can also add something special to a much simpler outfit. A jutti with a pared-back kurta, a sandal with trousers or the heel with a more minimal ensemble can all work beautifully. The idea is to approach them with the same freedom as jewellery.
How does this collection reflect the evolving landscape of Indian luxury design and handcrafted artisan revival?
Anu: There is a growing interest in Indian luxury that goes beyond surface-level embellishment and places greater value on craftsmanship, technique and the people behind it.
Shirin: For us, this collection is about taking something as familiar as the Indian jutti and giving it a different context without losing the craft that makes it special. It brings together generations-old techniques with a contemporary design sensibility, which is where we see Indian craftsmanship moving today.