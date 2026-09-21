Decoding McLaren’s Designed to Race: How F1 redefines trackside fashion

Engineered Athlete explored the rise of driver celebrity culture, hyper-futurism and the shift toward drivers as elite endurance athletes. The Papaya Era celebrated modern F1 fan culture, sustainability and digital integration under current star drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. Algorithms translated telemetry data, wind-tunnel air movement and tire friction graphics into woven fabric prints.

The students took literal car components and motorsport debris from the McLaren archives and transformed them into high-fashion textiles. The Racing Seat Cape was one of the evening's most talked-about silhouettes turned the contours of an F1 cockpit bucket seat into a billowing cape that flared behind the model to mimic airflow and turbulent aerodynamics. While safety harnesses, tire compounds and vintage team overalls were reconfigured into draped Korean-utility skirts and structured outerwear.