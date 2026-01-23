This popular clothing and sneaker brand collaborates with the McLaren F1 Team

This collection marks the first time PUMA has partnered with McLaren in their 25-year history in Formula 1, despite PUMA's long-standing presence with other top teams like Ferrari and Mercedes.

This month, the brand launches Lifestyle Collection focusing on contemporary streetwear. It uses neutral tones with strategic Papaya accents and refined graphics that allow pieces to stand on their own outside of a racing context. Next month, Replica Collection drops mirroring the official high-performance teamwear worn by Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. Built with technical fabrics for trackside use.