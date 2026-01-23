This popular clothing and sneaker brand collaborates with the McLaren F1 Team

The second PUMA x McLaren partnership dropped, not just Formula One fans but even fashion aficionados went gaga over how well the collection was designed and crafted. As one of the most significant shifts in F1 merchandising for the 2026 season, this edit comes after ending their relationship with Castore a year early and McLaren officially announcing PUMA as their multi-year global technical partner this month.
This collection marks the first time PUMA has partnered with McLaren in their 25-year history in Formula 1, despite PUMA's long-standing presence with other top teams like Ferrari and Mercedes.
This month, the brand launches Lifestyle Collection focusing on contemporary streetwear. It uses neutral tones with strategic Papaya accents and refined graphics that allow pieces to stand on their own outside of a racing context. Next month, Replica Collection drops mirroring the official high-performance teamwear worn by Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. Built with technical fabrics for trackside use.
Unlike standard merch deals, this collaboration covers the entire McLaren Racing portfolio and Formula 1, the McLaren Mastercard Formula 1 Team (officially renamed for 2026), Arrow McLaren IndyCar Team, both the all-female series and the virtual racing squad. Its also support for the McLaren United AS WEC Hypercar Team beginning in 2027.
According to PUMA’s design leadership, the collection was developed on an accelerated timeline throughout 2025. The design team identified McLaren's Papaya, the speedmark graphic and specific typography as non-negotiable brand anchors. A core focus of the collection is the McLaren Racing PUMA Speedcat, which leverages PUMA's most iconic motorsport silhouette in McLaren's signature colourways.
Designers scoured 60 years of McLaren history, drawing from the legacies of champions like Senna, Prost and Hakkinen to inform modern streetwear silhouettes. The initial drop saw several items, including certain hoodies and polo shirts, sell out within hours, reflecting high fan demand.
With this deal, PUMA now outfits three F1 teams (Ferrari, Aston Martin, and McLaren), while competitors Adidas (Mercedes, Audi) and New Era (Williams) have also made major moves for 2026.