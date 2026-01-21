Popular fine jewellery label drops drops a special Bridgerton-inspired jewellery collection

The collection is officially fronted by Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton) and Hannah Dodd (Francesca Bridgerton). You'll see them in the high-fashion ads styled by Harry Lambert. It has been confirmed that pieces from this Pandora collection will actually appear in Season 4, Part 2 releasing on February 26.

All pieces are made from 100 percent recycled sterling silver and gold, aligning with the show's focus on blooming and becoming, words we often hear from the characters. The Blue Bow Necklace & Rings feature a specific Bridgerton Blue stone in a bow setting inspired by Daphne and their signature family colour.