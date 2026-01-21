Popular fine jewellery label drops drops a special Bridgerton-inspired jewellery collection

While Season 4, Part 1 officially premieres on January 29, the Pandora x Bridgerton collection titled Rules to Love By just launched to spice things up for the fans looking to host theme parties or simply own something beautiful from the show. The collection consists of 14 pieces crafted in sterling silver and 14k gold plating, using motifs like bees, bows and wisteria, all of which align with your favourite characters.
The collection is officially fronted by Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton) and Hannah Dodd (Francesca Bridgerton). You'll see them in the high-fashion ads styled by Harry Lambert. It has been confirmed that pieces from this Pandora collection will actually appear in Season 4, Part 2 releasing on February 26.
All pieces are made from 100 percent recycled sterling silver and gold, aligning with the show's focus on blooming and becoming, words we often hear from the characters. The Blue Bow Necklace & Rings feature a specific Bridgerton Blue stone in a bow setting inspired by Daphne and their signature family colour.
Herbarium Bee Choker and ring boast gold-plated bee and purple wisteria-colored stones. This one draws from Kate and Anthony's story. Her signature lavender silhouettes and Anthony's fear of bee in a flower. We can say the same about the Honeycomb & Bee Heart Charm, the heart-shaped charm with a honeycomb texture and a small bee.
Lady Whistledown Tea Bag Charm is a silver dangle charm shaped like a tea bag, etched with Spill the Tea. From Penelope to Violet to the Queen, this is a direct nod to the Ton's gossip mongers and Penelope's secret identity. Dance Card & Pencil Charm is a locket-style charm that opens to reveal the text 'May I have this dance?', a piece that captures the classic moments from all seasons.
If you are a true fan who has paid attention to the rings placed on the brides over the season during their engagements, then you will know they aren't big rocks but soft pearls. The Bee & Pearl Open Ring, a 14k gold-plated bee hovering over a freshwater cultured pearl flower brings that essence forth.