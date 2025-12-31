Trailer of Bridgerton Season 4 is out! Here is what to expect from the series

The footage reveals that Sophie leaves behind a silver glove (instead of a glass slipper) as Benedict's only clue. It even explicitly teases a famous moment from the book where Sophie encounters Benedict while he is skinny-dipping in a lake. We are also introduced to Lady Araminta Gun (Katie Leung) and her daughters Rosamund Li (Michelle Mao) and Posy Li (Isabella Wei). Sophie works as a maid in their household.

Colin (Luke Newton) and Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) are seen enjoying the bliss of newlyweds, while Violet Bridgerton is seen pursuing her own connection with Lord Marcus Anderson and encouraging Benedict to marry and advising him with words "life is meant to be lived!" Eloise Bridgerton appears to assist Benedict in his search for the mystery woman and Francesca alongside her husband, John Stirling (Victor Alli) are expected to be a secondary focus of the season.